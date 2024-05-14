OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and the yet-to-released generative video model Sora , has seemingly shocked the world once again with a preview of its new ChatGPT-4o that promises to be much faster than previous models as well as offer improved capabilities across text, vision, and audio.

It also notably has a flirty, female voice that many online ( including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ) are likening to the Scarlett Johansson voiced AI character in Spike Jonze’s film Her. This new voice model will be able to act as a voice assistant and respond in real-time by observing the world around you.

And, as we see in the OpenAI demo, it looks like this new ChatGPT voice model will also be able to help developers and creators with all types of technical tasks like translating, solving math equations, and—perhaps eventually—video editing and other film production processes.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o In a blog post from OpenAI , the company confirms that ChatGPT-4o is going to be rolled out iteratively, but has already released a version to help with text and image capabilities here right away. For those curious, the “o” in ChatGPT-4o stands for “omni” and is supposed to signal a step towards a much more “natural human-computer interaction.” And, while we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out the odd word choice of “natural” here, the new technology does sound quite impressive with its ability to accept any combination of text, audio, and image inputs to generate any new combination of text, audio, and image outputs. ChatGPT-4o’s response to these audio inputs in particular can be sent out in as little as 232 milliseconds, which OpenAI shares is similar to “natural” human response time.

Ready to Let ChatGPT Edit for You? Perhaps the most interesting element of this news for filmmakers and video editors is the parts of the ChatGPT-4o demo that show the AI technology problem-solving different equations, and even providing feedback based on the user “showing” the AI what they’re working on with a camera. This demo in particular stands out: