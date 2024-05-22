In a "duh this was a matter of time until someone did it" turn of fate OpenAI recently released a voice option for their newly updated ChatGPT 4.0 that has an uncanny resemblance to Scarlett Johansson's calmly charming voice in Spike Jonze's HerHer.

If you've ever wanted to stay up late chatting with ScarJo a la Joaquin's lonely character in Her, now is your chance. But, the more important question at hand—did Johansson sign off on this?

The answer, as you can imagine, is a big time no. As elaborated upon in a recently released statement (in full below), our favorite scarlet-haired all star was courted by ChatGPT's Sam Altman to hire her directly for the role as "Sky" for the latest update. He stated it would "help bridge the gap" between tech and creatives who fear it's all aggregating power.

Johansson declined, only to find out months later that "Sky" still sound eerily (and we mean eery) similar to the voice of Samantha (Johansson) in Spike Jonze's classic. Needless to say, she's upset and pressing legal action.

Ramifications For Impersonating Likeness in AI Lost in Translation Film-Grab.com / Focus Features If you remember those pesky little SAG strikes from last year, one of the biggest fears actors rallied against was exactly this—using likeness without permission for monetary gain. The crazy part to me is that someone would so specifically mimic such a big name actor in such a blatant way is next level.

OpenAI did respond, stating:

"We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity's distinctive voice — Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice." Despite claims, it is suspicious and especially scary for our never ending battle with AI at large. Read Statement Johansson's statement below.

Statement Johansson's Agent, Marcel Pariseau, Provided to NPR Via @BobbyAllyn on X

Do you think it was an honest mistake, or a clear rip off? Let us know what you think in the comments.