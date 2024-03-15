Mentioned:
LOVE AND WORK teaser
Pete Ohs
Pete Ohs is a multi-hyphenate filmmaker. He directs-produces-writes-shoots-edits feature films. In 2017, he made "Everything Beautiful is Far Away", a sci-fi fable starring Julia Garner and a robothead. Most recently in 2022, he made the deadpan horror-satire "Jethica" which premiered at SXSW and the BUSAN International Film Festival.
Filmography:
Jethica (2022)
Youngstown (2021)
Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)
Stephanie Hunt
Stephanie Hunt is an actor and a musician. Her career started on the beloved television series Friday Night Lights. She has also appeared in Glee, Californication, and Parenthood. She toured the world with Megan Mullally in their performance art vaudevillian band Nancy and Beth. She now performs under the moniker Buffalo Hunt. In 2019, Pete directed and Stephanie acted and co-wrote the witness protection comedy YOUNGSTOWN.
Selected Filmography:
Youngstown (2021)
Californication (2011)
Friday Night Lights (2006)
Will Madden
Known for his darkly comedic leading roles in the horror/comedy feature films The Wolf of Snow Hollow (Orion Classics) 15 Cameras (sequel to the cult classic 13 Cameras franchise), and Mean Spirited, Will Madden is an American actor whose films have premiered at Sundance, South by Southwest, and festivals around the world.
His leading role in the Sundance 2020 feature film Beast Beast (executive produced by Alec Baldwin) was well received and introduced him to many future collaborators in the independent industry.
Will's co-writing and acting collaboration with filmmaker Pete Ohs including the SXSW 2022 film Jethica garnered positive reviews in The New York Times, LA Times, The New Yorker, The Guardian, and many other film and newspaper publications.
Selected Filmography:
Jethica (2022)
Beast Beast (2020)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
Frank Mosley
Frank Mosley is an actor and filmmaker from Texas now living in Los Angeles. He is an alumnus of the 2015 Berlinale Talents, the 2017 NYFF Artist Academy at Lincoln Center, and Black Factory Cinema’s 2016 Auteur Workshop led by Abbas Kiarostami in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba. He also participated as an actor in the 2016 Austin Film Society Artist Intensive under the direction of Charles Burnett. His starring work opposite Lily Gladstone and Krisha Fairchild in Freeland (SXSW, SFFILM 2020, MUBI) was called "excellent... compellingly slippery" (The Hollywood Reporter) and that he’s “a dependably fantastic American indie mainstay" (Filmmaker Magazine).
Selected Filmography:
Quantum Cowboys (2022)
Freeland (2020)
Chained for Life (2018)