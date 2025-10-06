Designed by the team at CINELUX to be a full mechanical conversion, RED (RED DSMC1, DSMC2, and Ranger) shooters will now have the ability to mount their Fujinon MK lenses directly to their preferred cameras.

Set to preserve parafocal accuracy, optical performance, and stability while unlocking the power of these popular Fujinon MK lenses for RED systems, this solution might be a bit niche, but it will also be quite powerful (and welcomed) for high-end videographers and crews looking for this ideal combo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new CINELUX FUJINON MK to RED DSMC Conversion Kit and what it can offer for your workflows.

The CINELUX FUJINON MK to RED DSMC Conversion Kit So, what’s great about the Fujinon MK lens series is its 4K optical resolution, low distortion, minimal chromatic aberration, and signature Fujinon colour science, all great specs and features that are more fully unlocked on RED cameras. This combo will put these Fujinon MK Lenses on par with lenses over ten times the price and should be quite easy to mount with captive thumbscrews and feature a built-in light baffle for reduced flare and reflections. These Fujinon MK lenses have been field tested on DSMC1, DSMC2, and Ranger cameras in real-world production situations, too, so you know you’re getting a tried-and-true solution.

A Value Investment In the video above, you can see the CINELUX FUJINON MK to RED DSMC Conversion Kit in action, as the video breaks down the following sections: 0:00 Introduction

0:25 The task

1:02 FUJINON MK Lenses

2:06 Using the lenses

3:02 Handling

3:43 Parfocal Zooms

4:06 Macro Mode

5:20 Back focus

5:54 The CINELUX Adapter

7:15 Assembly Video

7:24 Money Talk

8:17 Outro Credit: CINELUX