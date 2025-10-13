I have so many movies I want to watch that I have never seen before, and yet I cannot deny that there are few better feelings than sitting on my couch and watching a comfort film.

And just when I was feeling guilty about that, I watched Thomas Flight's insightful video, "In Praise of Comfort Films," that put my mind at ease.

So today, I want to jump into the escapism of these movies and why it's okay to get caught up in them once in a while.

Let's dive in.

Why We Love Comfort Films It turns out that there's a sort of science behind why we like to sit and watch a movie we find comforting. In the video, Flight dug deep into how these movies often defy the logic of storytelling by presenting smaller obstacles or lower stakes in order to lull us into just having a good time watching something instead of stressing out. Also, since we've seen these movies before and know what comes next, the danger of worrying is off the table. The world we see on the screen lines up exactly the way we want it to. There's a sort of "anti-drama" approach to watching movies like this that plays on our nostalgia. What makes a film a comfort film is inherently subjective for each person, but the one common thing I think we can all agree on is rewatchability. This plays into our sense of predictability. And since we often flock to these movies when our own lives feel chaotic, they actually may help us find our centers and deal with much bigger problems. Another thing that stands out is that a lot of comfort movies are soothing visually. Think about Wes Anderson's distinct style, with its controlled compositions, orchestrated color palettes, and symmetrical images, which create a soothing and relaxing space. Similarly, the breathtaking worlds of Studio Ghibli films offer imaginative, hopeful, and gentle storytelling wrapped in unparalleled animation. We watch them because they may remind us of feelings we had as kids, or they are sort of hypnotizing us into a sense of relaxation while our brains release our inner tension and turmoil.

Summing It All Up Comfort films offer a vital space for relaxation and emotional restoration. And there's a familiarity and beauty in taking a beat to center ourselves and to watch them. So don't feel guilty, just make sure you are spending time looking for new things as well, but if you need a break or need some inspiration, curl up and enjoy.

Let me know what you think in the comments.