Have you ever worked tirelessly for decades making some of the greatest films ever made that you eventually got jaded by the studio system and built your own studio from the ground up that eventually failed and bankrupt you, so you started a successful winery to then inevitably sell most of it in order to self fund your latest passion project called Megalopolis, and then open a cozy finishing suite that doubles as a hotel in Peach Tree, GA?

And also your daughter directed Virgin Suicides?

Don't be embarrassed if not. Me neither. But lucky for us, Francis Ford Coppola can relate to this and has bestowed upon us a lovely new joint production hub and editing suite called the All-Movie Hotel.

All-Movie Hotel is located in Georgia just 30 so miles outside of Atlanta—a city that's really made a name for itself as a filmmaking hub encroaching on the same level as New York and Los Angeles in some regards. The luxury editing suite is something of a bed and breakfast for post production it seems, where filmmakers can reserve the space and essentially live in a formidable, comfortable space while hammering out cuts, color, and mix.

If your a post homie like me, you living out of an editing suite isn't such a novel idea—but now, in Peach Tree, GA, we can do it with class and style.

To top it all off, the suite can also be used as a central hub for any level of production, designed with the intent of a all-stop (or all-movie, if you will) shop for any productions needs. Coppola has always been filmmaker first, and it's so lovely to see him still trying to give back in earnest initiatives like this.

Check out the video below where Coppola breaks down the luxury suite to some truly charming royalty free music.

Coppola's All-Movie Hotel Breakdown See on Instagram “I envisioned The All-Movie Hotel to be a space where filmmakers could truly immerse themselves in the creative process, fostering a collaborative environment that inspires innovation,” Coppola said. “I fell in love with Peachtree City during my two years of residency here while shooting Megalopolis: the people, the easy access to nature and peaceful spots via the famed golf cart paths. We created a completely unique place here for filmmakers and film enthusiasts as well all our Hideaway guests around the world, to enjoy this new hideaway as well as rubbing shoulders with filmmakers in the midst of their work!”

All-Movie Hotel Facilities thefamilycoppolahideaways.com/resort/all-movie-hotel/ Among the 27 suites and rooms personally designed by Francis Ford himself include: State-of-the-art post-production facilities

Two edit suites with laser projection and Meyer Sound 2.1 monitoring

Two edit bays

Offices

ADR recording room

A conference room

An insert stage with 360∞ blue or black screen

Screening room

Swimming pool

Wardrobe fitting room

Gym

With an acclaimed director as paternal and generous as Francis Ford Coppola sometimes it feels like we all directed Lost in Translation.