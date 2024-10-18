When I sit down to write a new spec, I start with the characters first. Who's in this world, and what are they like?

From there, I find a person who I think the audience wants to spend time with, hopefully, and then I build from there.

Creating memorable characters is essential for captivating readers and leaving a lasting impression. Whether you're writing a novel, a short story, or a screenplay, well-developed characters are the heart and soul of any narrative.

So, I created six steps to help you write characters that audiences love and that can attract stars.

Let's dive in.

Six Steps to Create a Memorable Character A character becomes memorable when they resonate with readers on multiple levels. We connect with characters who feel real and relatable, mirroring our own struggles, dreams, and vulnerabilities. It's someone the audience wants to spend time with, learn about, and learn from. Memorable characters also stand out from the crowd with their unique quirks, mannerisms, and a voice that is unmistakably their own. They possess a depth and complexity that goes beyond stereotypes, revealing layers of personality, conflicting desires, and a past that shapes their present. Let's dive into the steps to make your characters more memorable.

1. Develop a Compelling Backstory Mad Men AMC A character's past shapes their present beliefs, motivations, and actions. Delve into their childhood, upbringing, significant experiences, and relationships. What events have shaped their worldview? What traumas or triumphs have they faced? Understanding their backstory provides depth and complexity, making them feel more real and relatable.

2. Define Clear Goals and Motivations Wonder Woman Warner Bros. Every character should have something they want to achieve, whether it's a personal ambition, a quest for justice, or a desire for love. Their goals drive their actions and create conflict, propelling the story forward. Consider what motivates your character—is it revenge, ambition, fear, or a longing for belonging? Understanding their motivations helps you create believable and engaging storylines.

3. Craft Distinct Personalities First Reformed A24 Each character should have a unique voice, mannerisms, and quirks that set them apart from others. Think about their sense of humor, their values, their fears, and their strengths. Are they introverted or extroverted? Optimistic or pessimistic? Consider their speech patterns, body language, and how they interact with different people and situations. Well-defined personalities make characters memorable and add depth to your story.

4. ​Embrace Flaws and Imperfections Moonlight A24 Nobody is perfect, and neither should your characters be. Flaws make characters more relatable and human. Consider their weaknesses, insecurities, bad habits, and irrational fears. These imperfections create opportunities for growth, conflict, and self-discovery throughout your narrative. A character who overcomes their flaws becomes more compelling and inspiring.

5. Foster Meaningful Relationships Friends NBC Characters don't exist in a vacuum. Their interactions with others shape their personalities and choices. Consider the dynamics between your characters—their friendships, rivalries, romantic entanglements, and family ties. Explore how these relationships influence their actions and decisions. Meaningful relationships create a rich tapestry of human emotions and add depth to your story.

6. Give Them Agency and Growth Black Panther Disney Memorable characters are not static; they evolve throughout the story. Give your characters the agency to make choices, face consequences, and learn from their mistakes. Allow them to grow, change, and overcome challenges. Character arcs that show personal development resonate with readers and leave a lasting impact.

Remember, a well-crafted character is not merely a figment of your imagination but a living, breathing entity with the power to captivate and inspire.

Let me know what you think in the comments.