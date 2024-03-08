If you want to succeed with fantasy and make it a transformative experience, you have to create real characters. To convey realness, you have to go beyond the “good versus evil” narrative of traditional fantasy movies. You have to create duality.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, to discuss: Why Juan Carlos became a filmmaker

The complicated family dynamics in his film, Damsel

Why he loves portraying duality in the characters

Why you always have to have a plan, even if you don’t stick to it

How he prepares for production

A happy accident that became one of his favorite shots

The inspiration behind the violent fire in the movie

Creating a proper fire simulation

Why you have to chase your own voice

