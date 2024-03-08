If you want to succeed with fantasy and make it a transformative experience, you have to create real characters. To convey realness, you have to go beyond the “good versus evil” narrative of traditional fantasy movies. You have to create duality.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, to discuss:

  • Why Juan Carlos became a filmmaker
  • The complicated family dynamics in his film, Damsel
  • Why he loves portraying duality in the characters
  • Why you always have to have a plan, even if you don’t stick to it
  • How he prepares for production
  • A happy accident that became one of his favorite shots
  • The inspiration behind the violent fire in the movie
  • Creating a proper fire simulation
  • Why you have to chase your own voice

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

