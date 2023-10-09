It was announced that David Fincher would be returning to TV with a new series with HBO. Despite the constant name changes (Living in Video, VideoSynchronicity, and, now, Videosyncrazy), the production seemed to be running smoothly... until HBO made the decision to pull the plug after seeing some of the completed work.

Videosyncrazy is a 1983-set half-hour comedy that follows a college dropout who dreams of making a sci-fi epic but eventually ends up shooting music videos instead. Staring Charlie Rowe, Sam Page, Jason Flemyng, Kerry Condon, Elizabeth Lail, Corbin Bernsen, and Paz Vega, that series would be one that many working filmmakers can relate to since the path to big-budget features isn't an easy one. Fincher, who has created award-winning TV series like House of Cards, Netflix's Mindhunter, and Love, Death & Robots, directed multiple episodes of the show, and he was working fast. According to IndieWire, the production was on its fourth or fifth episode when HBO saw the completed work and pulled the plug on production. So what happened?

HBO's programming president at the time, Michael Lombardo, told THR, “When we both saw the third and fourth [episodes], we realized we needed to go back and do some work on the scripts. David’s attention at that point—he is someone who likes to be hands-on, on everything—got diverted by another project.” With the series almost halfway filmed, Fincher seemed determined to finish this project and asked for more time to adjust the scripts and creative direction to align with what HBO is expecting from the show. However, the project was never finished and was lost to history.

