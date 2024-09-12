What do you know? My parents got a sweet new 80 inch TV and and I couldn't resist but to immediately flip on Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Obviously 2001 is one of the greatest movies of all time., but one of the things that inspired me to see it on the big screen was the deep focus Kubrick used in some of notable space scenes.

But, hey, guess what?

You don't have to be Stanley Kubrick to use deep focus in your projects.

Today, I want to go over the idea, the implications, and look at some examples of it in cinema. It's a powerful cinematography technique that can significantly enhance your storytelling.

HAL, Let's dive in.

Deep Focus Definition Deep focus is a cinematographic technique that renders all elements in a frame—foreground, middle ground, and background—in sharp focus. This is achieved by using a large depth of field, which refers to the range of distance within a shot that appears sharp. It's like viewing the world through a wide-angle lens, where everything is equally clear and detailed on the screen.

Why Use Deep Focus? When it comes to putting everything into focus, deep focus is where it's at. An image with deep focus has the background, mid-ground, and foreground all in focus, and everything is visible. The most classic example of deep focus is Citizen Kane. More modern entertainment includes HBO's A Plot Against America where cinematographer Martin Ahlgren used deep focus to tell an alternate universe where famous aviator Charles Lindbergh (a Nazi sympathizer) won the 1940 presidential election over Franklin D. Roosevelt. When it comes to creating shots with deep focus, you'll need to understand aperture and use larger aperture settings on the lens to create the look. What's unique about having a film with deep focus is that the audience is immersed in the story but also in the environment. Viewers connect with the production design, lighting, and set decoration. It invites them into the space and allows them to look around. And when they watch it again and again, they'll see new things in a scene. Because of that, deep focus affects your compositions. You have to make sure all the elements in the frame don't distract from the story or call attention to inaccuracies. For example, if it's a period piece and we see modern cars in the background, it's not going to make any sense to the audience. You simply can't hide anything with deep focus framing. But when it comes to visual context, you can use deep focus to your advantage. How? If your entire project is in deep focus, your viewer will start to connect with that visually. Then, when the moment is right, you can use a shallow focus to emphasize a plot or character point. The audience will feel it, but they won't necessarily know why. You can do the opposite with a project that heavily uses a shallow focus. Why else should you use Deep Focus? Enhanced Visual Storytelling: Deep focus can reveal hidden connections between characters or objects, adding layers of meaning to your scene. It allows viewers to explore the environment and discover details at their own pace. Realistic Representation: Our eyes naturally perceive the world in deep focus. By mimicking this, you can create a more immersive and realistic viewing experience for your audience. Creative Composition: Deep focus opens up new possibilities for visual composition. You can create complex, layered shots where multiple actions occur simultaneously, keeping viewers engaged and curious. Symbolic Significance: The use of deep focus can also be symbolic. For instance, it can signify a character's clarity of thought or a sense of openness and transparency.

Deep Focus Examples Iconic filmmakers like Orson Welles and Stanley Kubrick are renowned for their masterful use of deep focus. Their films are visual feasts, packed with meticulously crafted deep focus shots that draw you into the heart of the story. Citizen Kane (1941): Orson Welles' masterpiece is famous for its extensive use of deep focus, particularly in scenes like the childhood flashback where young Charles Foster Kane plays in the snow outside while his fate is being decide indoors.

Orson Welles' masterpiece is famous for its extensive use of deep focus, particularly in scenes like the childhood flashback where young Charles Foster Kane plays in the snow outside while his fate is being decide indoors. The Godfather (1972): The opening scene of the wedding features deep focus, showcasing the power dynamics within the Corleone family and their associates. No Country for Old Men (2007): The Coen brothers use deep focus to create a sense of vastness and isolation in the Texas landscape, emphasizing the characters' struggles against fate.

The Coen brothers use deep focus to create a sense of vastness and isolation in the Texas landscape, emphasizing the characters' struggles against fate. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014): Wes Anderson's visually stunning film employs deep focus to showcase the intricate details of the hotel's interior and the characters' interactions within it.

How to Achieve Deep Focus Aperture: Use a small aperture (high f-stop number) to increase the depth of field. Lighting: Ensure adequate lighting throughout the scene to avoid underexposure in the background. Lens Choice: Wider lenses tend to have a larger depth of field compared to telephoto lenses. Distance: Increase the distance between the camera and the subject.

By understanding and applying the technique of deep focus, you can elevate your filmmaking to new heights, creating visually stunning and narratively rich films that leave a lasting impression on your audience.

