Today's must-watch trailer is the combination of the talents of Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s original film Digger, which stars Tom Cruise as a legendary Oil Man who might be humanity's only hope.

If the first two minutes of released footage are any indication, we are in for a wild ride that blends catastrophic stakes with dark humor for something that feels very Kubrick by way of Succession.

Take a look at the trailer below, and let's chat after.

Watch the 'Digger' Trailer

Okay, this has me incredibly excited for the Fall moving goin season and for Tom Cruise's chances to finally win that Best Actor Academy Award.

We have The Talking Heads' "Burning Down The House" jamming as we get into the story.

And it's kind of profane and hilarious from the get-go.

We open with our titular protagonist, Digger, reflecting on the fleeting nature of life over a sick cat. But then it sort of changes humorously to a massive global crisis.

These are the other things I was able to get from the chaos and hilarity of this first glimpse...

We learn of this massive environmental disaster thanks to shifting glaciers, nuclear waste, and a worst-case financial fallout of a staggering $18 trillion.

This has all set the earth into chaos and they need someone to fix it.

There are allusions that Digger, played by Cruise, may have been involved in all of this stuff, but regardless, the President of the United States (played by John Goodman) says, "Digger here got us into this mess and Digger's gonna dig us again."

It seems like to do that, they have to blow up an iceberg, but that may just be a set piece and not the whole story.

This totally felt like Dr. Stanrgelove to me, and I think many others pointed that out, too.

The trailer heavily leans into media spin and public relations during a crisis and how to handle a hero who might be the reason we're in this mess, too.

Digger says, "If we can't control the course of nature, at least we can control the narrative."

This is one of those movies that seems as if it's going to be what everyone is talking about when it comes out. The pressure in Cruise, his body transformation, the big acting, and the massive scale of the story all amount to a humongous package that feels totally daring and also impossible to classify from just this short glimpse.