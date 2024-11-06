Showcased at NAB last year , DJI turned some heads with their announcement of the Avata 2 FPV Drone and its accompanying RC Motion 3 Controller and Goggles 3. And while this type of virtual drone experience has proven to be fun perhaps, it’s been a bit impractical for those with limited budgets for their aerial photo or video projects.

To make this FPV drone experience more affordable and accessible to everyone DJI has just announced that they’re going to release a new Goggles N3 version which will offer the same experience at a budget—but with some notable reductions in features.

Let’s look at these new DJI Goggles N3 and see how they might be right for your first-person drone video work.

Introducing DJI’s New Goggles N3 Designed as a budget-friendly version of the DJI Goggles, this new N3 version certainly drops the price, but unfortunately at the expense of several features. Most notably the N3 version will not include the correcting diopter along with some sacrifices with the cameras, wireless live feed sharing, and OLED screens. To make up for these reductions though the N3 makes use of its less features to provide more space, which should at least solve the issues for those needing corrective lenses as you’ll—in theory—be able to wear your glasses while using the goggles. The DJI Goggles N3 will also feature 1080p ultra-wide screens for each eye with a 54-degree field of view, but these will not be the OLED screens we saw in the Goggles 3. However, features like a one-tap defogging internal fan option are included along with some updates to the battery and weight distribution.

DJI O4 Digital Video Transmission System For all of those perhaps interested in using these new DJI Goggles N3 models for aerial videography you’ll be happy to know that this new version will be equipped with DJI’s O4 digital transmission system which will be able to provide a transmission range up to 13 kms at an average latency of 31 ms. There will also be an augmented reality cursor which will be able to pair with the DJI RC Motion 3 to allow users to navigate menus and functions while using the headset. We’ll also see some of the same real-time live video feed-sharing features so that you can display a secondary live feed on your smartphones or other devices. www-cdn.djiits.com