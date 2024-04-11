Launching what is now its third FPV drone, DJI is hitting NAB 2024 hard and early this year with some major new product announcements that should give both drone and gimbal videographers much reason to be excited moving forward.

Since releasing their original Avata “cinewhoop” back in 2022 , DJI has turned what was once considered just a gimmick, or just a tool for racing and drone stunts, into what could be considered a more realized part of moviemaking.

Let’s take a look at this new DJI Avata 2 and see how this next FPV drone is upping its drone technology with its host of new parts, features, and overall experience.

Introducing the DJI Avata 2 With significant improvements across the board, the DJI Avata 2 FPV drone should give both beginner and seasoned pilots alike a new, frictionless entry into the FPV flying universe with its compact design and immersive content creation experience. The Avata 2 is small and nimble enough too to fly fast at low altitudes and through tight spaces. And this movement is further enhanced with the addition of new one-button acrobatic maneuvers for easier, and more fun, flying controls. As far as the camera goes, the Avata 2 gimbal will be able to capture 4K HDR video from up to a 155-degree ultra-wide field of view. It can also capture 12MP stills as well. For safety too, the DJI Avata 2 will feature an integrated prop guard and a new binocular fisheye visual position system to improve the flying experience as well. Here are the full specs and prices for the base unit, as well as some combo options : Fast FPV Flying with Dynamic POV Content

Ultrawide 4K HDR 155° FOV Video

Down/Back Binocular Fisheye Sensors

O4 Transmission up to 8.1 Miles Away

2-Transmitter 4-Receiver Configuration

One-Button Acrobatics

RockSteady & HorizonSteady Stabilization

10-Bit D-Log M Support

Up to 23 Minutes of Flight Time

Integrated Propeller Guard

DJI Goggles 3 To go along with the new Avata 2, DJI has also unveiled their new DJI Goggles 3 which will allow users to virtually jump into the cockpit of the Avata 2, or other similar drones like the Air 3 or Mini 4 Pro. The DJI Goggles 3 uses O4 video transmission technology to allow users to pilot their drones via a live first-person video feed which can be accessed from up to over 8 miles away. The Goggles 3 also features built-in micro-OLED displays to show users a feed of their drone in 1080p resolution and at 100 frames per second. This monitor should have ultra-low latency and be able to give a full, smooth, and realistic experience to users monitoring their drones even from afar. When not in use as a pilot monitor for your FPV drone, the Goggles 3 can also import panoramic and 3D video files via an optional SD card. Here are the full specs and features: For Select DJI Drones & Accessories

Full HD 1080p Micro-OLED Displays

O4 Wireless Transmission

View Surroundings with Real View PiP

-6.0 to +2.0 D Adjustable Diopter

One-Tap Defogging

Live Feed Monitoring via DJI Fly App

Tuv Rheinland Low Blue Light Control

Up to 3 Hours of Battery Life

Adjust Sharpness & Noise Reduction

DJI FPV Remote Controller 3 Along with the Avata 2 and the Goggles 3, DJI is also rolling out a new DJI FPV Remote Controller 3 upgrade that will be compatible with both devices and also capable of controlling your drone from up to 8.1 miles away. The FPV Remote Controller 3 will offer both normal and sport modes, in addition to a manual mode for more advanced pilots, and is a great tool to add to assist with a wide variety of tasks (which you can practice as well) such Liftoff, Uncrashed, DCL, and The Drone Racing League. Here are the DJI FPV Remote Controller 3’s full specs and features: For DJI Avata 2 & Goggles 3

Supports O4 Transmission Technology

Up to 8.1 Miles of Wireless Range

Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life

Normal, Sport & Manual Modes

Also Works in Select Simulators

DJI RC Motion 3 Finally, in addition to the new products above, DJI is also announcing a new DJI RC Motion 3 to give users more ability to steer their drones by just moving their wrists. The gesture controls of this new Motion 3 work with the Goggles 3 and will deliver "point-to-fly" control and a naturally immersive flying experience. In addition to piloting the drone, the RC Motion 3 will also give you quick control over the Goggle 3's menu system, overlaying an AR cursor to easily highlight, select, and adjust camera settings and other functions. Check out the DJI RC Motion 3’s full specs and features below: For Select DJI Drones

Requires DJI Goggles 3 Headset

Natural & Intuitive 1-Handed Control

Steer by Moving Your Hand & Wrist

Control Menus with AR Cursor

Anti-Interference Technology