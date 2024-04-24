As NAB 2024 is finally in our rearview mirror, it’s fun to look back at some of our favorite booth visits from this year’s conference in Vegas. We saw lots of cool new cameras and pieces of film tech and gear. And we made some friends along the way.

One notable stop worth highlighting was our chat with the team at DoPchoice as they showcased their SNAPBAG AIRGLOW for 1x1 lights, as well as some other cool new products and features. Check it all out below.

DOP Choice at NAB 2024 Speaking with our video team from Cinematography for Actors at the NAB Show this year, we got up close and personal with the latest AIRGLOW products from DoPchoice. In particular, the SNAPGLOW for 1x1 lights provides a nice and easy way to soften your LEDs without packing your bags with tons of heavy equipment. Check out our full interview with the DoPchoice team below.

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.