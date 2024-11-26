EditRave 2024: Global Summit for the Future of Editing
Sven Pape (aka ThisGuyEdits) brings Jeff Seibenick (The Mandalorian), Shamir Allibhai (HeyEddie.ai), and others to discuss where storytelling is headed
EditRave, a virtual summit celebrating video editing craft and hosted by film editor Sven Pape of the YouTube channel ThisGuyEdits, is bringing together some of the most innovative voices in post-production for an unprecedented online experience.
From Hollywood veterans to AI pioneers, the digital festival showcases the evolving landscape of video editing through daily content and interactive sessions that put you in the editor's chair.
The Lineup
Leading the charge is Jeff Seibenick, lead editor of The Mandalorian. Jeff's breaking down his approach to music and sound - essential knowledge for anyone looking to enhance their storytelling through audio. Want to know how Baby Yoda's scenes got their emotional punch? This is your chance.
Also featured is master editor, Stephen Marks, whose works have shaped some of TV’s most iconic series. From award winning work on Deadwood and Dark Angel, to his Emmy-nominated cuts on The X-Files, Steve brings a wealth of high-end broadcast experience to the summit.
Enter the future with Shamir Allibhai, CEO of new AI storytelling partner, Eddie AI. With Eddie's ability to analyze interviews and pull out themes and soundbites, craft rough cuts, and handle multicam editing through simple text prompts, Shamir's insights into AI-assisted storytelling offer a glimpse into the possibilities of human creativity.
Josh Beal, ACE, rounds out our lineup with hard-earned wisdom from editing prestige shows such as Bloodline and Fleishman is in Trouble. With nearly two decades of experience across Netflix, HBO, and FX productions, Josh reveals how his screenwriting background influences his approach to the final rewrite - the edit.
Beyond The Cuts
While all attendees will enjoy free access to EditRave's live events, Premium Pass holders can unlock over 3 hours of professional tutorials. VIP Pass members receive additional perks including the Editor's Survival Guide to Networking and a Movie Editing Starter Kit with real feature film dailies for portfolio building.
Participants can join live editing sessions, tackle real-time challenges, and connect with fellow creators in interactive workshops.
Whether you're a veteran or just starting out, EditRave hopes to provide you with tools to elevate your craft whilst expanding your professional network.
Visit EditRave.com to secure your spot at this groundbreaking digital festival.