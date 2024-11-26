EditRave, a virtual summit celebrating video editing craft and hosted by film editor Sven Pape of the YouTube channel ThisGuyEdits , is bringing together some of the most innovative voices in post-production for an unprecedented online experience.

From Hollywood veterans to AI pioneers, the digital festival showcases the evolving landscape of video editing through daily content and interactive sessions that put you in the editor's chair.

The Lineup

Leading the charge is Jeff Seibenick, lead editor of The Mandalorian. Jeff's breaking down his approach to music and sound - essential knowledge for anyone looking to enhance their storytelling through audio. Want to know how Baby Yoda's scenes got their emotional punch? This is your chance.

Also featured is master editor, Stephen Marks, whose works have shaped some of TV’s most iconic series. From award winning work on Deadwood and Dark Angel, to his Emmy-nominated cuts on The X-Files, Steve brings a wealth of high-end broadcast experience to the summit.

Enter the future with Shamir Allibhai, CEO of new AI storytelling partner, Eddie AI . With Eddie's ability to analyze interviews and pull out themes and soundbites, craft rough cuts, and handle multicam editing through simple text prompts, Shamir's insights into AI-assisted storytelling offer a glimpse into the possibilities of human creativity.

Josh Beal, ACE, rounds out our lineup with hard-earned wisdom from editing prestige shows such as Bloodline and Fleishman is in Trouble. With nearly two decades of experience across Netflix, HBO, and FX productions, Josh reveals how his screenwriting background influences his approach to the final rewrite - the edit.