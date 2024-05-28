If you’ve worked in any sort of videography (or photography) for even a short amount of time you’ve probably come across ND filters and seen them used on all types of projects and shoots. And, even if you’re not super familiar with buying and using ND filters for your cameras and lenses yourself, you might have actually used them when they’re built-in to many cameras directly too.

Regardless of your level of knowledge about ND filters though, it never hurts to learn more or go through a refresher on how they work. Thanks to a new series of videos from Sony we have a nice crash course to share that explains not only what ND filters are and how they work, but we can also go a bit further in-depth to explore how Sony developed and recommends using the electronic variable neutral density filters in their cameras.

So, if you’re looking for a primer on electronic variable neutral density filters before you start working with a Sony FX6, FX9, or even a Burano camera, here’s everything you’ll ever need to know.

What is an "Electronic Variable ND Filter"? As you can see in the video above, this introductory video series is here to explain all of the unique features of Sony’s Electronic Variable ND filter on cameras like the BURANO, PXW-FX9, PXW-FX6, PXW-Z280, and PXW-Z190. This short video series is broken down into five videos that touch upon how these electronic variable ND filters benefit Sony shooters.

How do Electronic Variable ND Filters Work?

Seamless Depth-Of-Field Control While Filming

Benefits When Using Third Party Lenses