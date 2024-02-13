Rumored Energizer Smartphone to Include a 60MP Camera and Huge Battery

With some news that appears to be coming from way out of left field, we have reports that Energizer (you know, the battery company… with the bunny) is setting the stage up to reveal their very own smartphone device.

This upcoming smartphone, which is rumored to be called the P28K will include a pretty decent camera with a 60-megapixel sensor, plus—as you might expect for a battery company—one of the best batteries ever in a smartphone device.

Let’s take a look a bit deeper into what has been revealed so far about this P28K smartphone camera, plus how with its insane 28,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery capacity, this new device might actually find some life in the crowded smartphone space.

The Energizer P28K Smartphone Coming to us via GSMArena, Energizer is working to revive its smartphone camera department which saw a couple of models released in the past. However, to most of us, Energizer is known as a battery company. And that appears to be the main play here for the St. Louis-based company. The P28K (no idea if it might be stylized as just that or as the Energizer P28K) is set to include its battery life as its killer feature, which itself will include a capacity of over 28,000 mAh. For context, most of the normal smartphones (like iPhones and Androids, you know) have battery capacities that max out around 3,000 to 5,000 mAh. According to the reports, this max battery size could power the smartphone for around a week of normal usage without requiring a charge. A hindrance here might end up being the smartphone’s size and weight, but we’ll see how much of that Energizer will be able to pair down in the design once models and specs are released. Never count that pink bass thumping bunny out. Specs from the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop Energizer