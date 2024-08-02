If your a horror fan in any capacity there's no denying that Wes Craven was one of our absolute greatest filmmakers the genre has ever had the pleasure to host. In many ways, he's our sweet great grandpa of modern horror today.

Considering the meta elements popularized through Scream and New Nightmare, setting the stepping stones for emotionally-driven slasher themes throughout the Nightmare on Elm Street series, and not to mention the independent filmmaking spirit at the heart of his early works like Hills Have Eyes and Last House on the Left, the dude's influence is uncanny. It's been nine years since he passed away and his absence has been deeply mourned ever since.

To celebrate what would have been the spooky guy's 85th we've compiled some videos from around the net for your viewing pleasure. Included amongst the vids is some invaluable filmmaking advice, a mini doc, and an oldie-but-goodie vintage Scream interview.

Some of the biggest takeaways that speak to Craven's humanist style as a director, as well as the importance of story. He also does an eloquent job breaking down the balance of art in filmmaking and never losing sight of the reality of the business of filmmaking.

Enjoy the knowledge, dear readers. And rest in peace, Wes <3

"If you want something on your gravestone in the film business, I think the best thing is filmmaker. If you can honestly say that, that's all you need to say. That I'd like on my gravestone, along with 'whatever you do, don't fall asleep."

Wes Craven on Being a Filmmaker

'Master of Cinema: Wes Craven'