While it’s nothing new for a camera company to work with big-budget feature films to customize their cameras and gear for the needs of the production, this is still a cool example of how talented DPs and camera technicians can work together to come up with creative solutions to interesting shooting problems.

In this case, we have the Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda behind the lens of the Joseph Kosinski-directed new F1 movie which stars Brad Pitt. Working directly with members of the Sony team, Miranda and Kosinski were able to develop a custom Rialta system rig that was able to effectively untether the body of the camera from the sensor so that it could be mounted inside a Formula One race car.