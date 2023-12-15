To many creatives, Apple Final Cut Pro is an enigma. If you ask anyone who’s been in film and video for over a decade or so, they’ll tell you that Final Cut used to be the best, but it fell over its own feet trying to become too simple—and so the industry shifted to Premiere Pro.

However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. And in truth, it’s kind of wrong, simply because Final Cut Pro has always remained popular. It’s just not talked about the same way as it once was, though.

Yet, the fact remains that tons of people never left Final Cut Pro every day.

So, regardless of your old (or new) thoughts about this legacy NLE, let’s take a look at its most recent update and explore how its latest features—including a scrolling timeline, an improved object tracker and multi-engine export—are making FCP, dare we say, relevant again.

The Scrolling Timeline One of the most iconic features of Final Cut Pro over the years has been its timeline and its unique timeline-based editing features. With Final Cut Pro 10.7, the scrolling timeline works by moving under the playhead. It’s a great feature to help keep your active clips right in front of your eyes. This scrolling timeline also allows for more control of the overall view as it's easier to move forward or backward in the timeline as well. Plus, with the jump forward and stop playback hotkeys, you can work much more quickly, and it's truly one of the more intuitive NLEs on the market.

Improved Object Tracking Feature The latest version of Final Cut Pro also features a new and improved Object Track feature that makes use of Apple’s machine learning capabilities. This object-tracking tool does a great job of tracking subjects in your clips, even if they’re potentially obscured or fall out of frame for a bit. It’s not any revolutionary feature by any means, as many cameras and other editors have this tool, but with Apple Silicon Macs specifically, this feature has been majorly enhanced and should work as well—if not better— than other software or platforms.