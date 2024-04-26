Lighting plays a pivotal role in shaping the mood, atmosphere, and visual narrative of films and television. From the soft glow of a romantic scene to the stark shadows of a suspenseful thriller, the way light is manipulated transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Understanding the various film and TV lighting techniques is like learning the vocabulary of visual storytelling.

So let's go into some of the most popular ways to light your projects.

