Another year has come and gone and another NAB Show in Vegas has proven, like times in the past, that the film and video industry is still very much full of amazing innovations and a great community overall.

Reportedly over 60,000 people made the trek to NAB this year, and we were lucky enough to interact with dozens of great brands as they showcased their latest camera announcements, tech innovations, and gear improvements.

If you weren’t able to make it out this year yourself, or if you were there but just too caught up in the sheer size and spectacle of it all to remember all the info from every booth at the conference, here’s all of our coverage in one place.

Our YouTube Coverage

Before we dive into sharing all of our article links below, we do want to highlight our video coverage from the conference floor. This year we partnered with Cinematography for Actors who served as our video hosts and helped us bring the latest news and coolest tech innovations to you directly on our YouTube channel.

Check out our full YouTube coverage in the playlist above.

The Cameras

Let's first start off with the cameras (and camera-related gear) from this year's NAB Show. We got some big news right off the bat from Blackmagic with their URSA Cine 12K and PYXIS 6K announcements, as well as some very cool details about previously announced cameras like the Sony BURANO and tons of helpful new tools and features in this space.

Check out all of our coverage here:

The Lights

We also got some exciting new lights and innovations in the video lighting world, with new products from LitePanels and Aputure, plus several others.

The Editing Tools

As AI continues to be the hottest topic in many video eidting discussions, we were eager to talk with some of the big players in this space as we chatted with Adobe and Blackmagic about how they see the industry evolvoing in this new AI age.

The Lenses

We also got plenty of new lenses to check out and review from familiar names and major players like Canon and Zeiss.

The Mics

If audio is your thing though, we also got news worth checking out about new RØDE microphones and products.

The Monitors

Another hot topic at NAB this year was how the industry is going to shift to keep up with new trends in virtual production as workflows are looking to become more advanced and sophisticated, with monitors (including 8K monitors) becoming an even more integral part of productions.

The Drives

There were also some very notable updates from different players in the cloud storage and video review and collobration platforms like Frame.io to check out.

Other Gear

Plus everything else we covered from the NAB Show floor this year for your reading (and viewing) pleasure.

Check out all our NAB coverage here!

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.

