Here’s Everything You May Have Missed at NAB 2024
Highlights from Blackmagic, Adobe, and many more from the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Another year has come and gone and another NAB Show in Vegas has proven, like times in the past, that the film and video industry is still very much full of amazing innovations and a great community overall.
Reportedly over 60,000 people made the trek to NAB this year, and we were lucky enough to interact with dozens of great brands as they showcased their latest camera announcements, tech innovations, and gear improvements.
If you weren’t able to make it out this year yourself, or if you were there but just too caught up in the sheer size and spectacle of it all to remember all the info from every booth at the conference, here’s all of our coverage in one place.
Our YouTube Coverage
Before we dive into sharing all of our article links below, we do want to highlight our video coverage from the conference floor. This year we partnered with Cinematography for Actors who served as our video hosts and helped us bring the latest news and coolest tech innovations to you directly on our YouTube channel.
Check out our full YouTube coverage in the playlist above.
The Cameras
Check out all of our coverage here:
- A First-Hand Look at the New Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K at NAB 2024
- Shoot EF, PL, or L-Mount with the Box-Style Blackmagic PYXIS 6K
- Blackmagic’s Just-Revealed URSA Cine 12K LF Set to Rock the Industry
- Live from NAB 2024: Blackmagic's CEO on the URSA Cine 12K & Future of AI
- NAB 2024: Checking Out the Latest Cameras and News from Sony
- We Got the Scoop From Wooden Camera on Their Burano Build
- Check Out the Best Cameras and Gear Award Winners from NAB Show 2024
- Blackmagic Camera App Set to Finally Come to Android
- IMAX Released Details For A New Next-Gen Cinema Camera
- The New Atomos Ninja Phone Kicks Butt
- Sony BURANO Wins Best Overall in Create and Top Tech at NAB Show 2024
- ARRI is Bringing Live Broadcast Features to the ALEXA 35
- Nikon Announces Acquisition of RED Digital is Now Complete
- DJI Levels Up its FPV Experience with Avata 2, Googles 3, and RC Motion 3
- DJI Unveils New Flagship Gimbal Systems with RS 4, RS 4 Pro, and Focus Pro
- Use AI-Powered Gesture Controls to Capture 8K Video with the Insta360 X4
The Lights
- These New Products From LitePanels Have to Be Seen to Believe
- amaran Takes Us Through Their New Line for Content Creators
- Matthew Studio Equipment Has A Lot of New Tech to Debut
- amaran To Independently Split From Aputure
- Peek Inside the Inflatable AIRGLOW Cover from DoPchoice
- Meet the New Vortex Lineup from Creamsource at NAB 2024
- Aputure Unveils INFINIMAT Line and Updated Sidus Ecosystem at NAB 2024
The Editing Tools
As AI continues to be the hottest topic in many video eidting discussions, we were eager to talk with some of the big players in this space as we chatted with Adobe and Blackmagic about how they see the industry evolvoing in this new AI age.
The Lenses
We also got plenty of new lenses to check out and review from familiar names and major players like Canon and Zeiss.
The Mics
If audio is your thing though, we also got news worth checking out about new RØDE microphones and products.
The Monitors
Another hot topic at NAB this year was how the industry is going to shift to keep up with new trends in virtual production as workflows are looking to become more advanced and sophisticated, with monitors (including 8K monitors) becoming an even more integral part of productions.
- Edit Your Videos on the Massive 135-inch ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 Monitor
- Edit RAW 8K Footage With the World’s First 8K Mini LED Professional Monitor
- 8K Monitors and Virtual Production Studio Updates ASUS at NAB 2024
- Get the Perfect Color Reference with Flander's New XMP Monitor
- Talking Remote Monitoring Workflows with SmallHD at NAB 2024
The Drives
There were also some very notable updates from different players in the cloud storage and video review and collobration platforms like Frame.io to check out.
- Frame.io Version 4 Beta is Here with Major Framework and Folder System Updates
- The All New Blackmagic Cloud Store Max Has a Whopping 48TB Capacity
- We Chat With OpenDrives at NAB 2024
- NAB 2024: Everything You Need to Know About Frame.io Version 4
- Strada Shows Off Their AI-Based Creative Companion at NAB 2024
Other Gear
Plus everything else we covered from the NAB Show floor this year for your reading (and viewing) pleasure.
- New Mac Lineup Will Introduce M4 Chips With AI Capabilities
- How to Build a Career in High-Speed Racing Videography
- Going the Distance With First Mile Tech
- NAB 2024: We Interview the Minds at Maxon
- We Drop By Teradek for the Latest in Wireless On-Set Solutions
- Mobile-Friendly Filmmakers Will Love This New Gear From Tiffen
- Supermicro Dishes on Using AI to Create Content More Efficiently
- CAME-TV 2 is Here To Offer a Handy Charging Station For DIT and More
No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.