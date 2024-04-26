Another year has come and gone and another NAB Show in Vegas has proven, like times in the past, that the film and video industry is still very much full of amazing innovations and a great community overall.

Reportedly over 60,000 people made the trek to NAB this year, and we were lucky enough to interact with dozens of great brands as they showcased their latest camera announcements, tech innovations, and gear improvements.

If you weren’t able to make it out this year yourself, or if you were there but just too caught up in the sheer size and spectacle of it all to remember all the info from every booth at the conference, here’s all of our coverage in one place.

Our YouTube Coverage Before we dive into sharing all of our article links below, we do want to highlight our video coverage from the conference floor. This year we partnered with Cinematography for Actors who served as our video hosts and helped us bring the latest news and coolest tech innovations to you directly on our YouTube channel. Check out our full YouTube coverage in the playlist above.

The Mics If audio is your thing though, we also got news worth checking out about new RØDE microphones and products. RØDE Shows Off Their Latest Products for Content Creators

Check Out Three Hot New Products From RØDE at NAB

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.