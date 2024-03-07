Manage Your Career With Annual Goals and Daily Tasks
“You don’t have to be squeaky to be advocating for yourself.”
NBC
Mar 07, 2024
Regardless if you are new to filmmaking or you have years of experience, you must be strategic about managing your career in film. This includes setting goals, constantly building your portfolio, and knowing how to financially support yourself between paid projects.
In this industry, you always have to consider: is it for the reel, or the meal?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- At what point you should show your film to the cast
- Feeling connected to actors you have never met in real life
- The importance of writing down specific goals each year
- Making money in the short term while working on big projects
- The power of sharing your goals with others
- How many scripts do successful screenwriters produce each year
- What your objective should be when taking general meetings
- How to ask if there is a development fund
- Narrative lessons from the show Survivor (season 46, episode 1)
Mentioned:
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.