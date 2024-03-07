Regardless if you are new to filmmaking or you have years of experience, you must be strategic about managing your career in film. This includes setting goals, constantly building your portfolio, and knowing how to financially support yourself between paid projects.

In this industry, you always have to consider: is it for the reel, or the meal?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

At what point you should show your film to the cast

Feeling connected to actors you have never met in real life

The importance of writing down specific goals each year

Making money in the short term while working on big projects

The power of sharing your goals with others

How many scripts do successful screenwriters produce each year

What your objective should be when taking general meetings

How to ask if there is a development fund

Narrative lessons from the show Survivor (season 46, episode 1) Mentioned: Editors and Post-Sound Have a Crush on Each Other('s Work)

