SXSW has always been a conference that blends its various tech, film, and music branches into something wholly unique, and very SXSW.

In that tradition, Film.io, which operates as a community-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), Web3 creators will be able to submit their independent projects onto the Film.io platform and then be voted on by the platform’s users with a $30K collaboration grant at stake.

Let’s take a look at this new platform aiming to empower independent filmmakers and further democratize the film industry and their new play aiming to combine Web3 and indie film.

Democratizing the Film Industry Following its initial debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Film.io is back and aiming to put the ax to Hollywood barrier to entry by incorporating blockchain technology to help further democratize the television and filmmaking process. “Everyone is so excited to finally launch the Film.io platform and begin helping creators craft their stories in collaboration with fans who love and support them. No project should die just because a creator doesn’t have the necessary connections or funding from the Hollywood elite, and our hope is that Film.io will be an important step in transforming the entertainment industry at large.” — Film.io Co-Creator, Bryan Hertz. Film.io aims to utilize revolutionary IP protection through its platform’s proprietary technology to enable authors, musicians, filmmakers, and generally all other content creators the ability to control what people can (and cannot) do with their content online. Creators on the platform will be able to rest assured that their project IP is fortified on an immutable, on-chain, public record, which they can share as a QR code.

The Film.io Collaboration Grant Announced as part of Film.io's sponsorship of the 2024 SXSW Film Festival, Film.io will be hosting parties at the fest and sharing info about their native governance and utility $FAN Token which will be central to how fans will be able to engage with filmmakers on their platform by voting for and reviewing projects that they want to greenlight. Film.io promises that this will not only enhance a project's feasibility and viability but also help investors identify market-validated projects with pre-established audiences while being entirely independent of traditional centralized control.