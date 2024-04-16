I logged onto Twitter this morning to see that Boston University, where I got my MFA in Screenwriting, is about to start charging $90,000 a year for tuition. Upon reading that, I spit coffee all over and went for a long walk.

I came back with a fire in my belly, ready to write this article.

The fact is, unless they set you up with a job at a studio and an Arris Alexa, there is no way it's worth $90,000 a year—that's over a quarter of a million dollars for an education that may take you nowhere.

At this point, I think the best course of action for anyone trying to break into film and TV is to get a practical degree in something, make real money doing a real job on the side, and learn to be a filmmaker for free through online resources.

Let's dive in.

The Cost of Education is Way Too High Breaking Bad AMC I had a pretty good year last year when it comes to film and TV. I worked on an adapted feature and wrote for a TV show. And that was with six months of my year being obscured by a strike. But 10% of that money I made, before taxes, has to go to my loans. And those loans? They've been gaining interest since I graduated in 2012. Back when I went to BU, it was around 50K a year, and I had a small scholarship. Still, over the course of a couple years, I had to take out around 100K to help cover my tuition and rent. Now, with the compound interest, that's hovering around 200k that I owe, and rising. Grad school is only two years long. Thank God I went to Penn State for undergrad, and was able to pay that off while in school. Hearing what kids are paying today to get a job in an industry experience extreme contraction, where luck goes way further than talent, is frightening. I already think I am massively screwed, unless I sell a spec for around two million dollars. I cannot imagine how hard it will be for people coming after me paying that much. And if you're coming out of school and moving to Los Angeles, you should be aware of the costs here. Rent is very high right now and always has been. And entry-level job may get you paid around $50k a year. After taxes, you will probably be devoting around half of your salary to rent alone. When I started, I only make $36k a year and basically lived going into debt until I sold a screenplay, which helped me break even for two years, and then I had to get side jobs, and eventually get a job here where I make basically modern entry-level money, and hope I sell things on the side to survive. This is not a sustainable Hollywood, especially for people without rich parents who pay their bills. So how can you survive?

Making it In Hollywood Without Film School Go Behind the Scenes of the Filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Apple Original Films I legitimately think if I had to do it all over again, especially with all the resources available today, I would go back and get a solid college degree in something more tangible and try to build a side career while learning filmmaking for free. Hollywood has artificially low salaries for assistants and low-level executives because they know they are the only place that can provide the chance to make movies and TVs. Other industries simply not not have the same baggage. So if you got a job in finance or advertising or even teaching, you can use nights and weekends to sort out filmmnaking. And you could use your vacation days to visit Los Angeles. Or even move here and get a job in another industry that pays better. Look, I didn't take this route, so maybe I'm not an authority on it. But I can tell you I only talk to one guy from BU in Hollywood. He and I have never worked together. And while he helped me get an internship, every paid gig I got on my own. Now, where my career is, after having to break in a few times, I can say that working in film and TV and struggling helped me make the connections to book work later. I still think this is the best way to network and meet people and get recognized. But it has never made me financially stable. At best, it allows you to tread water before bigger paychecks come. But those checks are fewer and fewer and the industry discovers how to balance, you may consider at least keeping your overhead costs as low as possible. That means state schools, smart degrees, and real jobs. And free resources.

The best way to learn is by doing!

These resources are amazing, but nothing replaces shooting your own films and experimenting.