Everyone is always trying to make their footage more cinematic. Cinematographers use all types of tricks to create cinematic looks with their cameras, lenses, and lights on set, yet there’s always more that can be done in color grading and post-production.

One of the better tools for post-pros to add depth and richness to their footage is with FilmConvert’s color grading tools. Featuring a range of products like Nitrate and Cinematch, the New Zealand-based software company is back with a new diffusion tool that should be a great option to add haze, mist, and bloom to your videos and films.

Let’s take a look at the new Hazy diffusion plugin and see how it could be right for your projects.

FilmConvert Hazy As we all know, filters are an important part of any filmmaker’s toolkit, yet even if you don’t have filters on set—you can still get the benefits of shooting with diffusion filters in post using this new plugin from FilmConvert. The new Hazy diffusion tool is set to soften the bright areas of your images and will be able to help smooth any uneven skin tones. Overall it should offer some nice bloom effects to any of your strong light sources and will feature a range of filter presets to let editors really finely control what their overall compositions will look like. Editors will be able to adjust filter style, strength, and spread along with other basic controls like exposure, temperature, and tint to help fit the natural look of your video. You can also use some more advanced Diffusion Map controls to select the areas where you want the diffusion to be more intense. FilmConvert Hazy Controls www.filmconvert.com