There is so much to appreciate about Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. The period-accurate costume design, the impeccable sets, the sensational performances, and the incredible visuals all join together in an unholy matrimoney of sensuous darkness and haunting artisanship.

Eggers clearly nailed the tone and aesthetic of F. W. Murnau's 1922 original, but were there any other films that influenced the director? Yes! Eggers shared a list of eight films with Film at Lincoln Center for its film series “Conjuring Nosferatu: Robert Eggers Presents," stating:

"It’s a world of Gothic Romance, fairy tales, and folklore, made by filmmakers with a passion to transport the audience to another time, another place, and another way of thinking and believing."

Let's take a look at the films that inspired Eggers' remake of Murnau's classic gothic horror film.

'Svengali' (1931) Director Archie Mayo's Svengali not only bears a striking resemblance to Nosferatu in aesthetic and tone but also in the film's iconic titular character.

Beauty and the Beast (1946) As Eggers points out, Nosferatu is a gothic romance, and I can't think of any film quite as gothic-y or romantic as Jean Cocteau'sBeauty and the Beast.

'Great Expectations' (1946) When it comes to atmosphere, David Lean's Great Expectations has it. It's no wonder Eggers took a page out of the great director's book. (Er...not Dickens' book, but Lean's...and not Lean's literal book...his movie. Whatever)

'The Queen of Spades' (1949) Eggers celebrates Thorold Dickinson's The Queen of Spades for its use of soundstages to build massive sets.

'Andriesh' (1954) I mean, the evil sorcerer in Yakov Bazelyan and Sergei Parajanov's Andries, whose name is Black Whirlwind by the way, gives off a very Count Orlok vibe—only without the horniness.

'The Innocents' (1961) This film directed by Jack Clayton has all the hallmarks of a classic gothic horror with a twist of psychological torture—much like Nosferatu.

'The Eve of Ivan Kupalo' (1968) Yuri Ilyenko's The Eve of Ivan Kupalo is truly a feast for the eyes, but I think what might've inspired Eggers was the whole "making a deal with the Devil" trope.

'The She-Butterfly' ('Leptirica') (1973) This striking film from Đordje Kadijević is quite folky, or as Eggers puts it, "visually naïve," but has a lot in common with Nosferatu. Like The Eve of Ivan Kupalo, this film also has the whole "I wanna marry your daughter, but you won't let me, so I have to do something crazy" thing, only this time...there are vampires.

What do you think of the films that inspired Nosferatu?

Also, if you're in the NYC area, you should check out the showtimes of the Eggers film series at Film At Lincoln Center and see these amazing flicks on the big screen.