Filmstro V3—the latest version of the world’s first adaptive music library—is here and set to include several new updates that should further change the face of stock and royalty-free music and audio. And while V3 includes some clever new tools and features, the biggest news might be Filmstro V3 Pro’s powerful new music app that promises to let users make their own video soundtracks in minutes.

Let’s take a look at how this new feature works and how you—as a filmmaker, content creator, whatever—can custom tailor your stock music with frame-by-frame control for your projects.

Change Your Music’s DNA Filmstro touts itself as a brand that’s all about empowering you—the visual creative—to harness the building blocks of music by offering intuitive, yet powerful, ways to change your music’s DNA. And with this new tool, it’s true—you’ll no longer need to figure out the BPM of the music and edit fiddly stems into your NLE or audio programs. Instead, you can just set the length you need and then dial in the right emotion at the right time to enhance your edit with this new music app feature. Let’s see how it works below.

Make Musical Changes on the Fly The real promise here is to be able to achieve in minutes what would normally take a composer countless hours to compose. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to using this music app with Filmstro. Preview your video in real-time as you make changes to the music. Use the scoring sliders to block in the main shape you want the music to be and then use the transitions tab to add and refine the musical transitions from section to section if necessary. You can also make changes directly on the timeline and shuttle through each parameter to hear the musical changes instantly while watching your footage. From there it’s up to you to just visualize the music in your timeline however you see fit. You can decide when the intensity of the track should increase or where it should become more complex or full-bodied. You can also make quick global changes to things such as the length of the track or overall volume so it compliments the preview of your edit even better.