Yesterday was April Fool's, so when news broke that David Fincher would be directing a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino based on his characters in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,the internet was justifiably suspicious.

But we got confirmation late yesterday that the story was real, and it sent a whirlwind of fact-finding, theorizing, and lots of calls.

Well, today, as the dust settles, I want to go through everything we know.

Let's dive in.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Credit: Sony

David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino Are Working Together

David Fincher is reportedly set to direct an untitled follow-up project to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' for Netflix. It's not a sequel, but a spinoff following the character of Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt.

Sources mentioned by IGN and Yahoo News state that Pitt received Tarantino's blessing to bring the script to Fincher.

Some reports suggest the script in question is The Movie Critic. Last year, we detailed how Tarantino planned this as his tenth and final film but then shelved it.

Well, THR is saying an insider told them it is NOT that movie.

So I guess we are at a 50/50 shot it is or is not.

The only people who really know what this movie is about are the ones who have read it. I haven't, so all I can do is compile what people have said about the film.

This is all exciting, no matter what it's about.

The Budget and Distribution

The Playlist’s sources say there is an expected $200 million budget and plans to shoot in California in July.

The rumor is that the streamer paid $20 million for the script from Tarantino.

There's a lot of speculation about whether or not this movie will hit theaters. We heard it is unlikely going to be an IMAX rollout, but that does not necessarily preclude theatrical.

Fincher's The Killer did theaters and Netflix; we would assume this would do the same, especially with such a solid brand as Fincher and Tarantino. It is coming off the box office of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which did $392,105,159 worldwide.





'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Credit: Sony

Will DiCaprio Be In The Movie?

Right now, speculation is that the character of Ric Dalton is in the script, but only sparingly. There's a good THR article that speculates Leo will probably not want to do a glorified cameo and may be done with his role, but you never know.

Why Would Tarantino Work With Netflix?

Many tweets I saw yesterday were confused as to why Tarantino would do a Netflix movie -- well, Fincher has an overall there, so all his projects have to go there first. And also, we have no idea what backroom chats happened between the filmmakers and the streamer, who would undoubtedly give them a blank check to make something and might bend their theatrical rules for them.

Aside from all of that, Tarantino worked with Netflix to make a Hateful Eight streaming series with new footage and extended editions.

There's a lot more information to come out.

Summing It All Up

This has to be the most exciting package to ever come out of film and television. It shows great respect for these two filmmakers, and it also is a pretty huge coup for Netflix, who took over headlines and the internet yesterday while all of traditional Hollywood was attending CinemaCon.

As always, let me know what you think in the comments.