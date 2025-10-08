If you’re a Flanders Scientific XMP monitor owner looking to stay at the cutting edge of what your monitor can offer for your photo and video editing and design work, then you’re going to want to check out this new public beta firmware update. This thing is set to add quite a few new features and improve performance.

With this Public Beta 3.1.14 firmware version, Flanders Scientific XMP monitors will be getting support for 6G and 12G signals in Quad Mode, as well as added support for empty inputs. There are also many new updates and improvements to explore, so here’s what you need to know.