Just how important are character introductions in film? What are the most important steps you need to take before sending out your script? How do you pay for healthcare as a freelance filmmaker?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine and Jason Hellerman discuss: Why writers need to improve their character introductions

Examples of movie intros we love

Copyright - should you copyright your script before sending it out

Why you should join a writer’s group

Asking for honest, constructive feedback from your network

The importance of log lines

Why most production companies don’t offer health insurance

Exploring public healthcare exchanges Mentioned What is a Logline?

