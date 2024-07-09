Are you an aspiring filmmaker feeling stuck making short form content? Well, do we have an opportunity for you.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, Adobe, and The Film Zone are banding together to start a brand new short film festival that provides an opportunity and platform for filmmakers and creators looking to cross over into longer TV and feature film formats. The festival encourages anyone from social media content creators to short film filmmakers to apply.

The top 10 entries submitted to the festival will be judged by a panel comprised of creative executives from Imagine Entertainment, Adobe, and The Film Zone, and will receive the opportunity to have their short taken through the development process with Imagine Entertainment. Imagine will help the winning filmmaker develop their short into a full-length feature, documentary or TV show and help the filmmaker pursue financing and worldwide distribution.

The winner will also receive cash prizes, mentorship from Imagine Entertainment executives, access to Adobe tools, and all-expenses-paid trip to attend Adobe MAX, Adobe’s creativity conference in Miami Beach (October 14-16), where their film will be screened for attendees, per the festivals official press release.

This is a particularly cool opportunity for young filmmakers who rely on scrappier means of creating stories that have always wanted to take it to the next level and gain access and guidance to make bigger productions and tell bigger, more intricate stories.

As Christian Dwarica, founder of The Film Zone, puts it:

“As a community of film lovers and creators ourselves, being able to shape and nurture talent with the likes of Imagine Entertainment and Adobe is monumental. We have a passionate following of over 2.8 million individuals and we can’t wait to elevate this next generation of talented filmmakers and creatives.”

Pretty cool! Submissions open today, July 9, and remain open until August 25. Also, big win for everyone, it's free of charge to submit. The only requirements are that the content is shorter than 25-minutes long and was filmed within the last two years.

To apply, and for further info, check out From Minutes to Movies ShortFest FilmFreeway page here.

Good luck out there!