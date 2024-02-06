The biggest camera announcements and releases usually start to trickle out shortly after the start of the new year. During these first few months, the trickle turns into a stream before the floodgates open around the time of NAB in April.

And while that’s not always the case, it does appear that rumors, leaks, and releases are starting to break out. One of the more exciting leaks that have come across our radar has to be the rumored announcement of Fujifilm’s upcoming X100VI camera.

Here’s everything we know about this new camera so far, including its rumored 40-megapixel CMOS sensor, improved AF tracking system, and—of course—its reported launch price point.

The Rumored Fujifilm X100VI Coming to us from Fuji Rumors, the leaks surrounding this rumored Fujifilm X100VI camera include some solid specs and even some (highly pixelated) images of the new camera. The design leaks we’ve seen confirm that the camera will be a classic retro design that’s small and compact. As the rumored successor to the Fujifilm X100V, which has been so popular that it’s currently only available on backorder, the X100VI model should be loyal to its design and more of an upgrade for some new specs and features. Here’s the video of the leaked images via Fuji Rumors.

Rumored Fujifilm X100VI Specs As far as specs go, none of these are confirmed just yet. But an upcoming official announcement date of February 20th, 2024 has been floated, and sounds like it will likely be the date that everything will be officially unveiled by Fujifilm. However, for those chomping at the bit to get the details, here are the rumored specs according to sites like Canon Rumors: 40MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR BSI Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm F2 Lens / OR Maybe a new lens

Hybrid 0.52x OVF with 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0″ 1.62m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen

DCI/UHD 4K Video Recording at 60 fps

425-Point Hybrid AF System | Improved AF Tracking

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

Film Simulation Modes The current Fujifilm X100V model Fujifilm

Price and Availability Finally, while this isn’t an official confirmation, the rumored price for the potential Fujifilm X100VI at launch will be around 1,599 dollars USD. If you’re curious about what this new camera will look and feel like, as well as how it might stack up against its competition, your best bet might be to check out the current Fujifilm X100V model which you can check out below.