The Fujifilm X100VI is quickly becoming the most buzzed and talked about camera of the year already. This is kind of crazy when you think about it as it’s not the most insanely earth-shattering or groundbreaking with any technical specs or features.

However, for photographers more than videographers perhaps, it is certainly a sought-after camera that is undeniably cool. Still, as we’ve reported over the past few weeks and months, the Fujifilm X100VI’s popularity has already led to several issues with website crashes and counterfeiters creating fake versions.

To help explain some of these issues and the general phenomenon of popularity surrounding this camera, we have some answers from Fujifilm’s head of marketing. Here’s what you need to know.

The Fujifilm X100VI’s Insane Popularity In a video posted to YouTube by Sonder Creative, we finally get a chance to hear directly from Fujifilm about the X100VI and specifically about why it’s become so incredibly popular. We also get some insights into what the X100VI’s popularity means and has caused for Fujifilm’s stock levels, and how Fuji is working to meet these new demands. The interview talks with Andreas Georghiades at the NEC in Birmingham, who is the head of marketing at Fujifilm, and shares his insights into just who is excited about the Fujifilm X100VI and why it’s so insanely popular. Watch the full interview here below.

Why the Fujifilm X100VI is So Popular We’ve already speculated quite a bit about why the Fujifilm X100VI is proving to be so popular with all types of content creators, photographers, and video pros looking for a fun camera for YouTube-style videos, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide just what you might want (or not want) in a camera like the X100VI. Here are the full specs and a purchase link that should put you into the queue to get one for yourself as soon as stock levels are ready to ship to you. 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens

35mm Full-Frame Equivalent

6-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

425-Point Intelligent Hybrid AF System

Hybrid 0.66x OVF with 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

20 Film Simulation Modes with REALA ACE