It’s that time of the year again when a huge collection of some of the top filmmaking creators and e-learning experts band together to provide aspiring filmmakers and videographers the opportunity to level up their craft with one huge, helpful package.

The Videographers Bundle 2024 offered by 5DayDeal is here to ignite your artist's pursuits with not one, but three bundles, each tailored to fit your budget and needs.

And, best of all, excerpts of our very own No Film School course, are included in this year’s charity extravaganza.

Get One of Three Video Creator Bundles!

This 5DayDeal isn’t just an affordable resource for creators to learn, grow, and reload their toolkit, but a wonderful way to support some amazing charities.

The only catch is that the sale will only last through June 13th at Noon Pacific, so to give you as much info about the bundles and courses as possible, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Videography Bundle options .

Three Videography Bundles to Choose From 5DayDeal Similar to last year’s bundle options, the 5DayDeal 2024 Videography Bundle will come in three different versions. Filmmakers, content creators, and artists who work in the medium of video and film will have the opportunity to pick the one that fits their exact needs. Each bundle contains resources, tools, and educational content from some of the most talented digital content creators, filmmakers, and cinematographers. Let’s explore some of the highlights of each below.

The Main Bundle 5DayDeal Let’s start off by exploring the Main Bundle option for the 5DayDeal Videography Bundle 2024. This option is the perfect starter kit for creators looking to take their video skills from a simple creation to a viral sensation. No matter your final exhibition, the Main Bundle gives you the tools you need to sharpen your senses and techniques to make the perfect post for social media, promotional content, high-end film, and everything in between. Some of the course highlights include lessons in Premiere Pro from Premiere Basics, Austen Paul’s Ultimate Template Pack, and Productivity resources from Cut to the Point. All told with the main bundle creators will get 11 courses and well over $2,000 worth of value for just $98, plus they’ll be supporting charities that are crucial to helping those in need. Check out the Main Bundle here .

The Pro Bundle 5DayDeal The next level up of the 5DayDeal Videography Bundle is the Pro Bundle which further gives creators even more tools to learn their trade and develop their filmmaking craft. The Pro Bundle includes everything covered in the Main Bundle, but then adds even more courses and add-ons for just $39 more. Some of the highlights from the Pro Bundle include film-inspired LUTs by Triune Digital, professional 3D models for gas explosions and debris, and some helpful film emulation nodes from Sareesh Sudhakaran. Check out the Pro Bundle here .

The Complete Charity Bundle 5DayDeal Finally, the Complete Charity Bundle includes everything from the previous bundle sets but also offers additional products for a massive array of tools and courses. This includes an additional lesson from No Film School’s How to Make Money as a Cinematographer course: Growing Your Career as a Cinematographer. Covering a wide range of topics to help you master the art of capturing stunning visuals, this lesson from our course teaches you everything from the fundamental principles of three-point lighting to smart side lighting and the intricacies of lighting night scenes, filming interviews, and capturing product shots. Still not enough? 5DayDeal will also include a BONUS of additional resources! Get the complete Charity Bundle for only $166, which is a value of $4,700. That’s over $4,500 in savings! Check out the Complete Bundle here .