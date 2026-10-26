While still one of the most intriguing new camera lines introduced in the last few years, GoPro’s MISSION 1 series of compact, highly affordable cinema cameras is a welcome addition to a crowded yet growing filmmaking landscape.

If you’ve been at all intrigued by this new series, whether that's the MISSION 1 Pro ILS and its interchangeable-lens capabilities, or the MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 Pro and their more standard GoPro-esque built-in lens options, there’s plenty to explore with all models.

However, if you are more open to shooting cinematic-looking video with the MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 Pro, these new add-on close-up filters might be worth checking out.

Let’s look at this new series of close-focus diopters GoPro launched to make it easier to add subject separation and background blur to your shots.

GoPro’s New Close-Up Filters Credit: GoPro Announced as a new series of close-focus diopters, these filters are designed for the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 Pro cameras and are intended to be easy options for quickly making your shots more cinematic. Made by PolarPro, these new close-up filters, as the company is calling them, are made from durable, optical-grade, multi-coated glass that should be able to maintain the sharpness and color accuracy of the shot, while these transparent filters can slide over the camera lens or ND filter and use static focus with no adjustment required. The goal is to draw the viewer’s eye straight to the subject, right out of the camera, and provide just enough background blur to look intentional and cinematic, without leaning too much into an artificial or over-processed look.

A Look at the Set GoPro’s New Close-Up Filters Credit: GoPro GoPro has announced that these close-up filters will be available as standalone purchases or as a filter set of +0.5, +1, and +2 diopters, capable of creating a range of close-focus effects, from subtly polished to dramatic detail with just the right amount of bokeh. The focus distances set to be available are: +0.5 diopter: 19.6in (50cm) to 59in (150cm)

+1 diopter: 17.7in (45cm) to 35.4in (90cm)

+2 diopter: 11.8in (30cm) to 19.6in (50cm)