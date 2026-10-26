GoPro Launches Some New Close-Up Filters to Add Cinematic Depth to Its MISSION 1 Cameras
GoPro just introduced a new series of close-up filters designed to add cinematic depth of field to the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 Pro cameras. Let’s check them out.
While still one of the most intriguing new camera lines introduced in the last few years, GoPro’s MISSION 1 series of compact, highly affordable cinema cameras is a welcome addition to a crowded yet growing filmmaking landscape.
If you’ve been at all intrigued by this new series, whether that's the MISSION 1 Pro ILS and its interchangeable-lens capabilities, or the MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 Pro and their more standard GoPro-esque built-in lens options, there’s plenty to explore with all models.
However, if you are more open to shooting cinematic-looking video with the MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 Pro, these new add-on close-up filters might be worth checking out.
Let’s look at this new series of close-focus diopters GoPro launched to make it easier to add subject separation and background blur to your shots.
GoPro’s New Close-Up Filters
Credit: GoPro
Announced as a new series of close-focus diopters, these filters are designed for the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 Pro cameras and are intended to be easy options for quickly making your shots more cinematic.
Made by PolarPro, these new close-up filters, as the company is calling them, are made from durable, optical-grade, multi-coated glass that should be able to maintain the sharpness and color accuracy of the shot, while these transparent filters can slide over the camera lens or ND filter and use static focus with no adjustment required.
The goal is to draw the viewer’s eye straight to the subject, right out of the camera, and provide just enough background blur to look intentional and cinematic, without leaning too much into an artificial or over-processed look.
A Look at the SetGoPro’s New Close-Up Filters
Credit: GoPro
GoPro has announced that these close-up filters will be available as standalone purchases or as a filter set of +0.5, +1, and +2 diopters, capable of creating a range of close-focus effects, from subtly polished to dramatic detail with just the right amount of bokeh.
The focus distances set to be available are:
- +0.5 diopter: 19.6in (50cm) to 59in (150cm)
- +1 diopter: 17.7in (45cm) to 35.4in (90cm)
- +2 diopter: 11.8in (30cm) to 19.6in (50cm)
Price and Availability
Credit: GoPro
And here are some of the key product details shared by the company:
- Minimum focus distances of 19.6in (50cm) for +0.5 diopter, 17.7in (45cm) for +1 diopter and 11.8in (30cm) for +2 diopter
- Far focus distances of 59in (150cm) for +.05 diopter, 35.4in (90cm) for +1 diopter and 19.6in (50cm) for +2 diopter
- Diopters increase in strength so you can choose from dramatic subject isolation shots to natural-looking bokeh
- Intuitively easy to use and static focus—simply slide them over your camera lens
- Completely transparent, so they won’t visually disrupt your view during capture
- Compatible with M-Series ND filters for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 cameras
- Durable, optical-grade multi-coated glass design maintains the sharpness and color accuracy of your shots
- Travel-ready premium-protection case included
- Backed by PolarPro’s Adventure Assurance™
The standalone close-up filters will retail for $49, and the set will be available for $99. These close-up filters are available on the company’s website now. We’ll circle back if and when they’re available from additional retailers here soon.
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