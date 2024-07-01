Are you ready to embrace your inner Bear Grylls and finally launch adventure YouTube vlog channel? No? Well, in case you change your mind and want to live that exotic travel life—or, you know, just take cool videos while on regular vacations—there's still no brand or camera better for it than the GoPro.

Which is why for this "Deals of the Week" we're looking at three of the more recent GoPro Black action cameras which are all on sale, all quite affordable, and all perfect for adventures perilous or easy.

GoPro HERO10 Black Updating their flagship action camera with a 23MP sensor and a new G2 chip design for enhanced functionality, the HERO10 Black from GoPro adds more speed, performance, touch control responsiveness, and higher frame rates, rounding out this full-featured action camera. This model provides high-detail 5.3K60, 4K120, and 2.7K240 video and 23MP photos with updated professional settings and practical functions from its predecessor, the HERO9.



GoPro HERO11 Black With improved digital features, a 27MP image sensor, and Wi-Fi capabilities, the GoPro HERO11 Black is the ultimate action camera to capture dynamic POV video up to 5.3K60. The upgraded image sensor can capture 27MP still photos as well as 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video with ease. HyperSmooth 5.0 digital stabilization ensures your footage remains high-quality and features horizon lock technology to ensure your videos are lined up properly.



GoPro HERO12 Black While the GoPro HERO12 Black features some similar hardware to its predecessor—a 27MP image sensor capable of 5.3K60 video recording—its improved battery life, HyperSmooth 6.0 technology, and expanded Bluetooth wireless further its capabilities. The image sensor can capture 27MP RAW still photos as well as 5.3K60, 4K120, and 2.7K240 video with ease. HyperSmooth 6.0 digital image stabilization with AutoBoost ensures your footage remains high-quality while reducing image cropping. The HERO12 also has improved power management to continuously record video 2x faster than previous models.