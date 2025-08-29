The pilot episode of Hacks is a masterclass in television writing that brilliantly establishes its central characters and the conflict that drives the series. It was written by creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky.

Today, I want to look at what makes this pilot so successful and let you read it yourself.

As always, this is for educational purposes only.

Let's dive in.

Read and Download the Hacks Pilot

The pilot episode introduces us to two comedians at opposite ends of the career spectrum. First, there's Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary, trailblazing stand-up comedian with a sprawling Las Vegas residency.

But her polished, old-school act is becoming stale, and she faces pressure from the casino owner to freshen up her material or risk losing prime dates.

The world is set immediately; this is Hollywood, and even if you were on top once, everyone is asking what you've done for them lately.

On the other side is Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a young, entitled comedy writer who has just been "canceled" over an insensitive tweet. She's terrified her career has ended before it even had the chance to start.

Desperate for work, her agent forces her into a meeting with Deborah, hoping she can punch up the veteran’s jokes.

The Legs of the Script

The magic of the script lies in the friction between these two women. It gives this series legs, as we can see the obvious way forward is that these two people need each other. One can freshen up the other's act, and the other can show her how to behave professionally.

We can see the series immediately, and we know the world in which they inhabit. The ongoing conflict is obvious as well. These two people will butt heads.

You get all the drama and comedy right up front, and you care about both of these people and are rooting for them, even if they're not rooting for each other yet.

Anyway, it's a masterclass on writing!

Read the Hacks pilot here.

