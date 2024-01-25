Harmony Korine is an iconoclast and a true artist. He makes movies that are challenging and pretty weird. When you sit down to watch his stuff, you know you're in for something wholly original.

His new film, Aggro Dr1ft, is no exception. It made its debut at the Venice Film Festival and has everyone talking.

The movie was made in collaboration with gaming company EDGLRD.

Filmed in infrared, the movie follows an assassin trying to kill a Florida drug lord. At the Locarno Film Festival, Korine said of the movie, "I am excited. I have never made anything like it. I was trying not to make a movie. I don’t know if it will be a scandal, but it will be its own statement."

AGGRO DR1FT | Official Trailer HD | EDGLRD www.youtube.com

A movie like this would be a blast to watch in theaters, but Korine is debuting the movie at an LA strip club called Crazy Girls. Tickets are on sale now.

The Crazy Girls screenings are scheduled for February 7th and 8th. These events will be more than just typical screenings; they will include performances by Araabmuzik and visual accompaniments by EDGLRD. After these consecutive nights in Los Angeles, EDGLRD plans to bring this unique screening experience to various other U.S. locations.

EDGLRD head of film strategy and development Eric Kohn said in a statement, “The distribution of Aggro Dr1ft goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience. You don’t just watch Aggro Dr1ft — you step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it.”

Korine is currently doing a solo show at Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles that showcases many of his paintings and visuals from the new film.

I think this is a really fun way to create buzz around your movie. It actually eventizes the film, and with tickets costing $100, you're making a lot of your budget back city by city. Of course, the rollout also costs money, but generally speaking, this is a really interesting way for an indie to make money, get headlines, and draw in an audience.

Korine's unique release strategy serves as a reminder that creative and unconventional marketing can generate significant buzz and interest. This can be particularly effective in a crowded marketplace where standing out is more challenging.

And his methods show the value in targeting specific, niche audiences who are more likely to be engaged and enthusiastic about unique film experiences. This can lead to a more dedicated fan base and word-of-mouth promotion.

Let me know what you think in the comments, and if you see Gummo at the premiere please give him some spaghetti and tell him we say hello.