Now, we know a vertical live streaming camera isn’t something you’re going to see David Fincher using anytime soon, but hey maybe Steven Soderberg might want to check it out. As a follow-up to their previous VenusLiv live streaming camera, Hollyland has released a V2 version that takes the vertical format and upgrades it for 4K video.

If you—for whatever reason that may be—are interested in shooting vertical footage and/or live streaming content directly to your social channels. (Or, more likely, your clients’ social channels.) Then this might be an interesting camera for you. So let’s check it out.

The Hollyland VenusLiv V2 All-in-One Live Streaming Camera Designed to live stream up to 4K30 footage with ease, the VenusLiv V2 All-in-One Live Streaming Camera from Hollyland is an updated second version that features the same one-touch livestream capabilities with upgraded resolution and pre-installed apps for integration with social media. The new VenusLiv V2 has been dubbed an innovative camera that is set to feature everything one might need to live stream 24/7. The camera will feature versatile DC or L-series battery power options, UVC support, RTMP streaming to popular CDNs, autofocus, horizontal or vertical modes, color correction, and zoom, all utilizing the powerful, user-friendly HollyOS 2.0.

An Upgraded 4K Lens This updated V2 version will also allow shooters to record up to 4K30 video using the upgraded VenusLiv V2 lens for clear and detailed live streaming. The lens has 12MP effective pixels with an f/1.2 aperture and 80° angle of view. Focus on objects 19.7" away or further using the 6x zoom. Increased CPU and image signal processor performance delivers seamless live streaming with reliable color reproduction. The VenusLiv V2 can be mounted vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference of course. You can directly stream vertically on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. The built-in gyroscope enables the screen's user interface to rotate along with the camera, enhancing operational ease. Multiple preset live-streaming scenes make for an intuitive setup.