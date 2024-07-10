It was always an ambitious plan to release the first movie in a series, and then release the second film just six weeks after.

But with Horizon: An American Saga bombing at the box office, Costner's Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have pulled the sequel from its August 16 release date.

That doesn't mean it will never get a theatrical release, but both companies think it's best for people to be able to discover the first film, which hits VOD on July 16th, and then release the sequel at a later date to ensure better box office numbers.

A New Line spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter, “Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX. We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the film in its theatrical run.”

Territory Pictures released their own statement, saying: “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Right now, ten days into its release, the first movie has only around $22 million in box office, which is less than a quarter of its $100 million cost.

Costner is currently filming the third installment, which still has distribution rights available.

For what it's worth, Costner's movie did play well with older crowds, but it failed to connect with younger audiences, who have embraced Yellowstone, but maybe didn't find the elements they love about that show in a classic western.

This movie still may do much better on VOD, where people who watch Yellowstone can watch from home. And perhaps word of mouth can help carry it there.

Still, this is an uphill climb.

Let me know what you think in the comments.