Are you a fan of horror movies or a writer looking to delve into the depths of terror and suspense? Look no further.

In this post, we bring to you an exclusive collection of 75 horror movie writing prompts, designed to spark your imagination and set your nerves tingling.

Let's dive in.

75 Writing Prompts for Horror Movies 'M3GAN' Blumhouse An ancient book that unleashes a curse when read. A haunted doll that terrorizes a family. A small town plagued by mysterious disappearances. A group of friends trapped in a haunted house. An evil spirit that possesses its victims. A serial killer who targets campers in the woods. A ghost seeking revenge from beyond the grave. A family moves into a house built on an ancient burial ground. A mysterious virus that turns people into zombies. A scientist who creates a monster in his laboratory. A possessed painting that influences its viewers. A mirror that shows more than just reflections. A cabin in the woods with a sinister secret. A hotel where guests check in but never check out. A creepy carnival with a mind of its own. A group of teenagers playing with a Ouija board. A town where nightmares become reality. A creature that lurks in the shadows. An abandoned asylum with a dark past. A lighthouse that guides ships to their doom. A babysitter facing unknown terrors in a strange house. A mysterious fog that brings death. An ancient evil awakened in a small village. A cursed video tape that predicts death. A secret society with a deadly initiation ritual. A ghost ship adrift at sea. An urban legend that turns out to be true. A photographer who captures more than just pictures. A demonic cult in a quiet suburb. An old theater where the shows are too real. A time traveler who brings back a terrible entity. A cursed gemstone that brings misfortune. An alien invasion in a rural town. A witch's curse that spans generations. A reality show where the dangers are all too real. An ancient pyramid with a deadly secret. A game where the stakes are life and death. A haunted music box with a sinister tune. A cursed object that brings death to its owner. A ghostly bride searching for her groom. A monster that feeds on fear. A secret room that holds a terrifying secret. A witch hunt in a modern town. A family cursed by a vengeful spirit. A soul collector who preys on the living. A stranded spaceship with an unknown threat. A possessed child with terrifying powers. A haunted hospital with a gruesome history. A town cursed by a witch's spell. A psychic who sees more than she wants to. An experiment that goes horribly wrong. A haunted train that carries more than just passengers. A dark web game that traps its players. A demonic possession in a religious community. A haunted painting that changes its appearance. A cursed graveyard where the dead don't rest. A vengeful spirit that haunts a school. A mysterious island with a dark secret. An ancient deity demanding sacrifice. A paranormal investigator facing true terror. A cult leader with a diabolical plan. A supernatural storm that brings horrors. A man who can see how people will die. A cursed play that brings tragedy to its actors. A monster hiding in plain sight. A haunted castle with a bloody history. A town where the sun never rises. A serial killer inspired by a horror novel. A reality bending nightmare. A haunted maze with no escape. A creature from folklore comes to life. An apocalyptic scenario with a supernatural twist. A virtual reality game that becomes too real. A haunted road trip with unexpected detours. A family heirloom that holds a deadly secret. These prompts can be the starting point for a wide variety of horror stories, each with its own unique twist and terror.

Whether you're crafting a screenplay, a short story, or simply enjoying a moment of macabre fascination, let these prompts guide you into the shadows.

Now, go get back to writing.