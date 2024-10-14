My wife and I pick a new sitcom every few months and just watch all of it. Cheers got us through the first year of our marriage. And then The Office and Friends took us through the next one.

Currently, we're watching How I Met Your Mother. And I kind of forgot how incredible the writing is, and also how smart the idea behind the show can be.

For the uninitiated, it's a show about five friends who hang out at a bar and deal with love, life, and aging, while the lead character's older self narrates the story of how all their antics led to him meeting his future kids' mother.

And when you think about it, it has the best sitcom conceit of all time.

Let's dive in.

How I Met Your Mother has an incredible pilot

How I Met Your Mother was written by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and was a massive success. It was nominated for 30 Emmy Awards and won 10 during its time on the air. The show does lots of things well, but one thing I think it did better than every other show on TV was creating a pilot that begged for more episodes.

Read and download the How I Met Your Mother pilot script here!

When producers or networks read a pilot script, the first thing they look at aside from the comedy and characters is whether or not the show has "legs."

Don’t know what “an idea with legs” means? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

When you’re writing a TV show, you need to have characters and storylines that can go on for multiple episodes and multiple seasons. An idea with “legs” means that it could run for a long time. Get it?

The legs of your show are also known as its conceit.

What Is a TV Show Conceit?

A conceit is a rhetorical device that refers to a situation that is needed for the plot. In this instance, it's the idea that a dad is telling his kids the story about how he met their mother. That conceit is so good because of how it gives the show its legs. There are so many different stories that this show can cover and so many years it can cover too.

The Conceit in Action

Think about The Office or Big Bang Theory. Those shows were built around characters with a lot of problems, who lived in worlds where a lot of stuff was happening. Their locations or conceit add to the legs. A million stories can happen at a mid-level paper company or to neighbors who share a sexual attraction.

If your idea has legs, you should be able to plan out the entire first season and where it would go from there. If your TV show is a procedural, you’ll want the characters to inhabit a world where problems can constantly arise.

Well, what idea has the best legs?

How about the story revealing how you met the love of your life?!

How I Met Your Mother's conceit gives you the ability to jump in time but also always had the audience hooked. We want to know if the person he dates winds up being the mother. We want to know where his friendships go as well, but we always have the conceit hanging over our heads. Who is the mother?

It's one that lasted from 2004 through 2014.

Sure, in the later seasons the show wandered, but by then it was one of the most popular shows on television.

And when you have fans hooked, you can get away with a lot. That show had people hooked because they were dying to be a part of an all-time love story.

While most TV shows introduce a Jim and Pam or a Sam and Diane as a romance to root for, this show elegantly laid out that every woman that Ted dates in the show could become his Pam or his Diane.

It gave us rooting interest behind each relationship and it dropped enough clues for people to look for easter eggs.

What show do you think has the best conceit of all time?

