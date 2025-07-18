Facing an evil spirit or bloodthirsty monster creates one kind of terror, but confronting the Devil himself elevates horror to an entirely different level. This combination of fear and fascination explains the enduring appeal of satanic horror films.

Centuries of religious tradition and folklore have created rich mythology around the Devil. Satanic horror films tap into this deep well of cultural anxiety, exploring the eternal struggle between good and evil. These movies give tangible form to Satan's forces, reflecting society's fears about moral decay and the erosion of traditional values.

Richard Donner’s The Omen (1976) is a key film in this genre. The film not only paved the way for an entire franchise with six films but also helped establish key conventions that many subsequent Satanic horror films would follow.

This article examines how The Omen influenced subsequent satanic horror films and established itself as a cornerstone of the subgenre.

Story Analysis

The Omen draws from one of the most pervasive beliefs about Satan in Christian tradition.

According to this apocalyptic narrative, the Devil builds an army to wage war against God and claim dominion over Earth. To do so, he constantly tries to deceive vulnerable souls into accepting him as their master. The Omen takes inspiration from that lore and builds on it.

The story features the Antichrist’s birth and uses multiple biblical references to create its horrific world.

The film follows a newborn child growing up in a family of American diplomats. This child (whom they name Damien) was secretly adopted by American diplomat Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) after the stillbirth of their child in Rome. To save his wife (Lee Remick) from the grief of losing her baby, Robert switched the abandoned baby with their stillborn, keeping it a secret from her.

Their happiness is short-lived, as horrific, unexplainable events begin to unfold around Damien (Harvey Spencer Stevens). When the parents are at their wits’ end looking for reasons and solutions, Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton), a priest, meets Robert to warn him about Damien, informing him that he is the Antichrist.

At first, Robert refuses to believe Brennan. But upon further investigation, Robert’s worst fears come true, as he discovers that their biological child was murdered and that Damien’s true mother was a jackal.

The film's focus on Damien, a seemingly innocent child, helped establish the "evil child" as a powerful horror archetype.

Themes and Symbolism

The Omen is steeped in apocalyptic dread and taps into deep religious beliefs. The fear that everything will be taken over by evil is a central theme of the movie.

Damien is outwardly innocent, and it’s difficult for both the audience and Robert to label him as evil.

The narrative also explores the complexities of parental responsibility. Robert's guilt-ridden hesitation to kill Damien—even though the child is adopted—demonstrates how parental love transcends logic and moral imperative.

The film also poses an important question: Is evil inevitable, or do we have the agency to confront and stop it?

In the climax, Robert gets shot by the police in the church right before he can kill Damien. As the curtains close, Damien, now in the care of the U.S. president, smiles ominously at the camera, leaving us to ponder the consequences of unchecked evil and the horrors of not confronting it in time.

The Omen Created the Template for Satanic Horror

The Omen (1976) Source: 20th Century Fox

In addition to establishing the powerful “evil child” horror archetype, The Omen blended biblical elements with pop culture. Its approach showed filmmakers how to leverage popular beliefs about the Devil to craft compelling good-versus-evil narratives.

The film also presented a new style of horror, one that didn’t rely on darkness to convey fear. For instance, the scene where the nanny hangs herself happens right in the middle of a daytime birthday party.

The horror is presented under broad daylight. The scene's minimalistic treatment, unlike traditional horror's reliance on atmosphere, makes the suicide even more traumatizing.

The Omen also cemented the visual language of Satanic horror—the “666” mark on Damien’s scalp, memorable death scenes, and the inclusion of religious symbolism, particularly churches representing the struggle between good and evil (for example, Damien’s violent reaction to churches). These elements from The Omen continue to influence satanic horror films nearly five decades later.

Rather than overwhelming audiences with theological exposition, The Omen grounds its supernatural elements in emotional reality. This approach demonstrates sophisticated storytelling that trusts viewers to understand the stakes.

The Omen franchise transforms societal beliefs about evil and demons into compelling horror conventions. The films suggest that evil often hides in plain sight, masquerading as innocence while orchestrating humanity's downfall.