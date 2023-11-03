Should filmmakers include intentional intermissions on long films? How do you properly film on a set, so it doesn’t look like a set? Is it possible to shoot your entire project using an iPhone?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Movie theaters adding intermissions to a Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moonwithout permission

The reason 3D movies in the 1950s used intermissions

Filmmakers creating different formats for different viewing options

Scenarios when filmmakers should plan for intermissions in their films

What GG’s first sound stage experience was like

How to make a set NOT look like a set

Everything we love about Apple’s recent products

How Apple shot their news event entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro

