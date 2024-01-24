Molly Manning Walker is the Writer-Director of How to Have Sex. The story follows three British teen girls who find themselves navigating the complexities of sex, consent, and self-discovery while on holiday in Greece. The film has won awards across various film festivals, including British Independent Film Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Athens International Film Festival, and others. It premiered at Sundance 2024 in the Spotlight film section.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, speaks with Molly Manning Walker to discuss:

The inspiration behind the film

Realizing her own friendships as a teen were quite harsh

Unexpected reactions from the audience

Exploring the glorification of party culture

The process of choosing a cinematographer

Director vs DP - The POV of the set changes

Why some scenes were heavily scripted and others improvised

Navigating a group of high energy teen actors

The benefit of doing experimental takes

Bringing in an intimacy coordinator so the cast felt protected

How Molly created a safe environment for both cast and crew

No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.