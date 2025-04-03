A few years ago, I got really into Robert Altman movies. I spent an entire month unpacking this singular artist's work while reading a book about him.

At the end of it, all I really understood was that I was going to have to watch these movies many more times to truly appreciate them.

Altman is so singular, that's why I was happy to stumble across this video of Paul Thomas Anderson praising his work.

Let's dive in.

Paul Thomas Anderson on Robert Altman The world of cinema is often shaped by directors influencing those who come after them. That's why I was so stoked to find this video, where Paul Thomas Anderson delves into the significant impact Robert Altman had on his own distinct filmmaking style. It's cool to hear how Altman is a major source of inspiration, stating that Altman's unique approach is practically "ingrained in his DNA". PTA specifically points to Altman's iconic Nashville as a key influence when he was crafting Boogie Nights. I also like how PTA talked about Altman's process and how that influenced him as well. He highlighted Altman's method of encouraging actors and even extras to speak freely, creating a vibrant, sometimes chaotic, but undeniably naturalistic atmosphere on screen. A movie he chatted about that I really like is California Split, which contains a ton of overlapping dialogue—which is cool to see but hard to duplicate when you're trying it on your own. And trying stuff on your own is the essence of creation. Still, how do you avoid just imitating someone you love? Anderson acknowledges Altman's deep influence but also mentions consciously trying not to directly imitate him. That's a lesson I'm always struggling with -- being myself while also loving other people's work and wanting to glean from them. True influence is absorbed and transformed, not just copied. PTA also acknowledged hanging out with Altman, which is very cool. Especially when it comes to Altman's legacy in Hollywood. Altman is a towering figure, and I think when we look back on PTA, we'll view him much in the same way. We're lucky to be alive at the time of these artists (or have some overlap), and luckier to be able to watch their works and read about them. What was your favorite part of the video?

Let me know what you think in the comments.