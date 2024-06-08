A lot of times, I want to show my friends something particular on my Macbook, whether that's how I use a program or even just the way I have things set up. To best do this, I want to record a video on my computer. But I also don't want to do it while holding my iPhone.

That meant I had to learn how to screen record on a Mac.

Apple makes this easy, by offering a way to record my screen. But there are a ton of third-party options that might function better depending on what you need it to do.

Today, we're going to spend some time learning about Mac screen recording. We'll go over the way to do it using only a few keystrokes on your Macbook, and we'll also talk about the 15 best screen recording programs available for you.

Sound good? Let's hit "record."

How to Screen Record

There are lots of reasons to screen record, and also lots of ways to do it. First, I want to start with the Mac-sanctioned ways to do it. These are the ways that Apple Support says you should do it. Later, we'll dig into the other programs that might meet your fancy.

Before we get into recording, let's begin with screenshotting on your Mac.

How to Screenshot on MacBook Pro

I'll take you through the steps of how to do this procedure. Let's jump in.

On your Mac, press Shift-Command-5 to open Screenshot and display the tools. It will offer you several different options Click a tool to use to select what you want to capture or record (we'll get to that later).

Credit: Apple

You'll be given these options: Capture the entire screen Capture a window Capture a portion of the screen Record the entire screen Record a portion of the screen

For a portion of the screen, drag the frame to reposition it or drag its edges to adjust the size of the area you want to capture or record.

If you want to skip right to picking what you want to screen grab, you can click Shift-Command-4 This will allow you to select what you want on the screen, and send a screenshot to a folder for you.



But what about if you want to record a video of the screen? It's very similar.

Use the Screenshot toolbar to screen record on a Mac

To record a video, you're going to repeat the same process as above. To view the Screenshot toolbar, press these three keys together: Shift, Command, and 5. You will see onscreen controls for recording the entire screen, recording a selected portion of the screen, or capturing a still image of your screen.

We've already gone over the still image part, so instead, you want to pick the last two options:

Record the entire screen Record a portion of the screen

Once you have the toolbar up, you make a choice.

Credit: Apple

To screen record the entire screen or a portion of it: Click Capture.

For a window: Move the pointer to the window, then click the window.

For recording the whole screen: Click Record. To stop recording, click the Stop Recording button in the menu bar.

These recordings will open Finder, where you will be able to name them and save them where you please.

Credit: Apple

Use QuickTime Player Another way to screen record is using Apple's native software, QuickTime. That player will allow you to record the whole screen or a portion. It will also allow you to capture mouse movement, or hide it if you want. So how do you screen record using QuickTime? Open QuickTime Player from your Applications folder, then choose File > New Screen Recording from the menu bar. You will then see either the onscreen controls or the Screen Recording window. Before starting your recording, you can click the arrow next to the Record button to change the recording settings: To record your voice or other audio with the screen recording, choose a microphone—then you can narrate what you are doing.

To monitor that audio during recording, adjust the volume slider. If you get audio feedback, lower the volume or use headphones with a microphone.

To show a black circle around your pointer when you click, choose Show Mouse Clicks in Recording. To start recording, click the Record button and: Click anywhere on the screen to begin recording the entire screen.

Or drag to select an area to record, then click Start Recording within that set area. To stop recording, click the Stop button in the menu bar, or press Command-Control-Esc (Escape). After you stop recording, QuickTime Player automatically opens the recording. You can now play, edit, or share the recording. Credit: Apple

15 Screen Record Programs for Mac

Now that we're through with what Mac wants you to use, we can check out other programs that might work a little better, depending on the scenario. We'll list the program, and then some pros and cons (if applicable) for each. Sound good?

Perfect to use for capturing streaming videos, webinars, and Zoom calls. There's even a free version.

You can use it quickly and don't have to install a program. Simple to use.

If you're sending videos to friends and coworkers, this is effective. There are even ways you can do a team-record with other people. Outside of business, it's not the best.

This is perfected for Chrome use, while many others are not for Macs. They also have great storage options.