With a wink that could derail a train (ladies, you know what I mean), Grant’s the tousled-haired, stuttering heartthrob that had women swooning and flocking to the box office.

Hugh Grant became a household name after Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994. Despite breaking out as a rom-com hero, Grant didn't let himself get typecast into stereotypical romantic lead roles and proved to the world that he is a versatile actor, capable of both comedic and dramatic roles, even earning a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Honorary César for his work.

In this article, we’ve compiled the best performances by Hugh Grant.

The 7 Best Hugh Grant Performances

1. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Mike Newell’s Four Weddings and a Funeral stars Hugh Grant as commitment-phobic bachelor Charles, who is unable to express his feelings to Carrie (Andie MacDowell), a woman he is attracted to. As he continuously crosses paths with her over the course of five social occasions, four weddings, and a funeral, he discovers what it really means to be in love.

Charles launched Grant to fame. His portrayal of a young man who is afraid of commitment is extremely real and relevant to this day, and Grant brings a blend of wit, vulnerability, and awkward charm to the character, which makes Charles extremely memorable. The actor avoids caricature and relies on comedic timing to bring out Charles’ internal struggles in light-hearted ways despite his social blunders and romantic confusion. With that, even in an ensemble cast, Grant as Charles stands out.

2. About a Boy (2002)

Directed by Chris and Paul Weitz, About a Boy follows Will Freeman, a wealthy, self-absorbed bachelor, played by Hugh Grant. Will’s life changes forever after he meets Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a socially awkward 12-year-old at a single parent’s support group, and ends up taking care of him after his chronically depressed single mother, Fiona (Toni Collette), attempts suicide.

Grant leverages his trademark charm and wraps it up with a deeper vulnerability to breathe life into Will.

Will’s gradual transformation from a self-centered, emotionally detached man to someone capable of emotional responsibility and empathy is intricately portrayed by Grant. At the same time, he pairs humor with an undercurrent of melancholy, enhancing the authenticity in Will’s growth as a human being. About a Boy is one of those films that showcases Grant’s range as an actor.

3. Notting Hill (1999)

Playing to his strengths, Grant plays William Thacker, a modest London bookstore owner, who falls in love with Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a world-famous American actress. Their relationship blooms against the backdrop of the Notting Hill neighborhood, navigating challenges of “a fish and a bird falling in love.”

Once again, Grant relies on his comedic timing and vulnerability to bring out the best version of William. Slightly different from the romantic leads portrayed by Grant till then, William becomes memorable as Grant turns the character’s ordinariness into his biggest strength.

4. Paddington 2 (2017)

With his portrayal of Phoenix Buchanan in Paul King’s Paddington 2, Grant proved to the world that he is much more than a romantic lead.. The narrative follows Paddington (Ben Whishaw), after the first film, who is a beloved member of the Brown Family now. On Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington tries to buy a rare pop-up book for her, but the book gets stolen and Paddington is wrongly accused of theft.

Phoenix Buchanan is the real thief of the book. Grant’s portrayal of Buchanan is flamboyant, considering that he is an egotistical former stage star. Grant deeply indulges in self-parody and physical comedy, delivering a witty performance with exaggerated mannerisms and over-the-top spectacle.

5. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Grant plays Forge Fitzwilliam, a charming, duplicitous rogue who was originally a member of a crew of thieves before becoming the corrupt Lord of Neverwinter. Grant stands out as Forge, blending comedic timing with sly self-awareness and theatrical villainy. He delivers his lines with a dry, knowing wit, often mocking himself and the characters around him, making for a memorable antagonist who’s rooted in humor.

6. Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

A comedy biopic, Stephen Frears' Florence Foster Jenkins is based on the true story of the titular character from the 1940s, who became famous for her terrible singing skills yet unwavering passion for music.

Grant plays St. Clair Bayfield, an English actor who was her manager, companion, and protector. Grant’s portrayal of Bayfield is marked by charm, tenderness, and quiet melancholy. His performance was widely regarded as a return to form, showcasing the actor’s range beyond romantic comedy.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods ’ psychological thriller, Heretic, follows two young Mormon girls who seek shelter from a storm at Mr. Reed's home. This film is notable for its claustrophobic setting and cerebral approach to horror.

Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed is calm, intellectual, and a chillingly condescending antagonist—a dramatic departure from his usual roles. Grant sticks to signature subtlety. Relying on body language, Grant opts out of overt displays of violence and madness. Instead, he infuses Reed with a sense of conviction and self-righteousness, rather than relying on physical intimidation, turning Reed into a complicated three-dimensional antagonist who thrives on being unpredictable and unruly.

Which is your favorite Hugh Grant movie?