IMAX is one of the most trusted names in all of tech. We know they produce some of the highest quality products, so it's exciting when we get to take a look at a new one.

Well, at NAB this week, they released a new next-gen cinema camera that's taking the world by storm.

Let's check it out below.

New IMAX Camera IMAX's next-generation film camera revolutionizes filmmaking with cutting-edge features: Enhanced Stability & Exposure: Increased precision and control for even more stunning visuals.

Advanced Construction: Lightweight, multi-layer carbon fiber body for optimal performance.

Brighter Optical Viewfinder: Unparalleled clarity for on-set composition. Developed with Panavision.

Metadata Support & On-Set Playback: Streamlined workflow with visible data overlays.

Versatile Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for seamless data transfer.

Live 4K Dailies: Immediate review of footage in stunning resolution.

Customizable Interface: 5-inch 4K LCD, physical buttons, and full-function remote for maximum flexibility.

User Profiles: Personalized layouts and expanded camera controls for tailored operation.

We don't have too many more details than the ones they announced, but this camera has been said to be 30% quieter, and smaller bodied which means it will be more practical to use for smaller budgets, or maybe you could run multiple cameras at once without sound being too oppressive.

It'll be fun to see which filmmakers get to use it first.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

